Ask the Expert: Library, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library | By Sponsored Content -

Melissa Eastin

EBRPL Archivist | Head of Special Collections

East Baton Rouge Parish Library

What is the Baton Rouge Room Archive?

The Baton Rouge Room Archive in the library’s Special Collections Department collects, preserves, and shares items that reflect Baton Rouge’s social, political, and economic history. We also help educate the public on preserving their own personal archives and historical memories.

How does the library help preserve community memories?

Oral histories are one way we preserve memories, including the Junior League Oral History Collection, the YWCA’s “Remembering the Struggle,” and the Baton Rouge Room’s “Where Were You When…?” Collection, plus projects with community partners. Explore these stories in our Online Archive.

Why is disaster preparedness important for personal archives?

Personal archives—photos, letters, records—preserve the stories that shape family and community history for future generations. Protecting them from disasters, especially water damage, helps ensure they survive. Find preservation and disaster-preparedness resources on the Baton Rouge Room InfoGuide.

How can I share my story from the Flood Of 2016?

The library is collecting oral histories from the Flood of 2016. Schedule an appointment to record your memories, with or without an interviewer, or share flood-related photos and documents. Your story becomes part of a permanent public archive. Schedule at ebrpl.co/flood or email [email protected].

Main Library at Goodwood

7711 Goodwood Blvd. | Baton Rouge | 225.231.3740 | EBRPL.COM