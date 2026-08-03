A recipe for mixing it up with dirty rice | By Brandy Gordon -

Dirty rice has long been a symbol of Louisiana’s ability to turn simple ingredients into something extraordinary. Born out of necessity, the dish traces its roots to rural Cajun kitchens, where families made the most of every part of the animal. Chicken livers and gizzards were finely chopped and cooked with rice and the Holy Trinity, creating the rich, savory flavor and signature color that gave dirty rice its name.

Over time, every Louisiana family has put its own fingerprint on the recipe. While the foundation remains the same, the ingredients often reflect what’s readily available, what’s been passed down, or simply what works best for the cook standing at the stove.

In my kitchen, I like to stay true to those roots while making the recipe a little more practical for today’s home cook. Instead of grinding chicken livers and gizzards myself, I use ground beef, ground pork, and Savoie’s Dressing Mix, which already captures those traditional flavors. It’s a shortcut that generations of Louisiana cooks have embraced, allowing you to enjoy the depth of a classic dirty rice without sacrificing an afternoon in the kitchen.

From there, I add another ingredient that tells the story of where we live: Louisiana seafood. Sweet Gulf shrimp and lump crab fold beautifully into the seasoned rice, adding richness without diluting what makes dirty rice so recognizable. The seafood doesn’t replace the traditional flavors; it complements them. You still get the savory, well-seasoned rice that’s expected from dirty rice, but with bites of shrimp and crab that celebrate Louisiana’s coastal heritage.

This is the kind of recipe that feels right at home on a holiday table, alongside fried fish on a Friday evening, or as the centerpiece of a Sunday family dinner. It’s comforting, deeply flavorful and filled with ingredients that represent two of Louisiana’s greatest culinary traditions: iconic rice dishes and our world-famous seafood.

Food traditions aren’t preserved by cooking them exactly the same way forever. They’re preserved by continuing to cook them, sharing them with the next generation, and allowing them to evolve in thoughtful ways. This seafood dirty rice does exactly that. It honors the history of a beloved Louisiana classic while celebrating the abundance that continues to inspire our kitchens today.