On Exhibit: LSU Museum of Art’s Folk Art Gallery | By Avery Williams -

There is no definite answer as to what makes something art. Sometimes, the most authentic creation can come out of just raw materials and passion.

The LSU Museum of Art’s Folk Art Gallery opened June 30 and highlights self-taught American artists. Inspired by six artworks on loan from the American Folk Art Museum in New York, Michelle Schulte, chief curator of exhibitions and collections, organized the display to celebrate the root of art.

“[Folk artists] create with whatever they can find,” she says. “I think that’s also something the average visitor can come in and sort of see these works and go, I can do this too … It doesn’t have to look perfect. It doesn’t have to look realistic. It’s just about my inspiration.”

Featured artists from the loan, made possible through Art Bridges’ Partner Loan Network, include Jimmy Lee Sudduth, Mose Tolliver, David Butler, Sam Doyle, Purvis Young and Mary T. Smith. Additionally, there are several pieces from the private collections of lenders Becky and Wyatt Collins, Winifred and Kevin P. Reilly, and Doug McCraw, as well as the museum’s permanent collection.

Art Bridges emphasizes the importance of accessibility in art through its support for museums’ borrowing and lending processes. Through Art Bridges’ PLN and $25,000 Learning and Engagement Grant, LSU MOA can provide a community space centered on wellbeing and empowerment through art. As a result of the grant, Five Art Break programs will begin in September and run through April 2027, offering opportunities for the Baton Rouge community to create, learn and connect.

For more information about the artists on display and museum hours, visit the museum’s website. On Sunday, September 6, the gallery invites the public to join them for a Free First Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.