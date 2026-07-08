Wedding tents are a Louisiana necessity. Here’s what to know about them. | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Louisiana’s unpredictable weather has long made rain plans a necessity for outdoor weddings. Tents were once viewed as a backup option, but have become a wedding design statement in their own right.

By combining elements like custom flooring with color-coordinated draping, tents give couples the freedom to design a celebration that is uniquely their own.

Creating a temporary venue requires careful planning, says William Shirley, owner of Cypress Tents and Events. He advises couples to first decide the main purpose of the tent. For example, as a dance floor, seating, or full-scale reception coverage. Then, consider placement and timing of use. “I tell my clients, ‘Tell me exactly what you want to do underneath that tent so I can give you what we need to do it,'” he says.

Unlike a traditional venue, a tent acts as a blank canvas, Shirley says. Couples can customize everything from flooring and drapery to the overall atmosphere.

But of course, not every design translates well for Louisiana weddings. While clear-top tents remain popular in many places, Shirley says that with the heat and humidity, they create a greenhouse effect, making the space up to 30 degrees hotter than already-soaring outdoor temperatures.

To achieve a similar look without the stifling heat, the Cypress Tents and Events team adds a silk-cloth tent top, which offers a similar glow while being better suited to Louisiana’s climate.

The design possibilities with a tent are nearly endless, Shirley says, though customization comes with a higher price tag, which should be taken into consideration during the planning phase. Flooring, draping, custom bars and bar backings, along with other decorative elements, become part of building a venue from the ground up.

So how do you know if a tent is right for your wedding? Shirley says the choice ultimately comes down to a couple’s vision for the big day. While tented weddings require additional planning and investment, they offer something traditional venues cannot: the opportunity to create a tailored space.