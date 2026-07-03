Eliza Restaurant & Bar’s Hackleback Caviar | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

Indulgent, refreshing caviar is just the thing for a Friday lunch, says Eliza Restaurant chef-owner Russell Davis. Not long ago, the Bocage eatery added hackleback caviar, a domestic roe sourced from shovelnose sturgeon, to the permanent menu. It’s also offered as a Friday lunch special. “We really love this caviar,” Davis says. “It’s velvety, briny, sweet and nutty, and it’s more affordable than some of the major players.” Aiming for an accessible and fun presentation, Eliza serves 1 oz. of the delicate eggs with house-made crème fraiche and potato chips, a sprinkle of chives and sometimes a bit of mango for an unexpected counterpoint. The Friday special also includes a break on Canard-Duchêne Champagne, just the right fizz for a caviar pairing. Bottoms up.

Eliza Restaurant & Bar

7970 Jefferson Hwy, Ste. J

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