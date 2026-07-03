Photography by Jen Ocken.

Eliza Restaurant & Bar’s Hackleback Caviar

|
By
-

Indulgent, refreshing caviar is just the thing for a Friday lunch, says Eliza Restaurant chef-owner Russell Davis. Not long ago, the Bocage eatery added hackleback caviar, a domestic roe sourced from shovelnose sturgeon, to the permanent menu. It’s also offered as a Friday lunch special. “We really love this caviar,” Davis says. “It’s velvety, briny, sweet and nutty, and it’s more affordable than some of the major players.” Aiming for an accessible and fun presentation, Eliza serves 1 oz. of the delicate eggs with house-made crème fraiche and potato chips, a sprinkle of chives and sometimes a bit of mango for an unexpected counterpoint. The Friday special also includes a break on Canard-Duchêne Champagne, just the right fizz for a caviar pairing. Bottoms up.

Eliza Restaurant & Bar

7970 Jefferson Hwy, Ste. J

elizabatonrouge.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The Original Magnolia String Quartet...

For 30 years, The Original Magnolia String Quartet has been setting the soundtrack for Baton Rouge

A new mural outside of...

A new mural outside of David Vincent Martial Arts & Fitness expresses a journey of self-exploration

Explore France this fall with...

France in Full Color is a 9-day immersive experience through the country. This one is for the

Add these works by Louisiana...

Enjoy these books by the pool, on the plane or in a cozy chair

Local author Julie Becnel reimagines...

Louisiana author Julie Gerdes Becnel releases Roux’s First Day, a children’s book rooted in

TRENDING STORIES