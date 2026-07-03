A doctor’s promise to her patient is helping local breast cancer survivors thrive | By Bre Pizzolato -

While all of Dr. Lauren Luke’s patients are dear to her, one in particular set her on a course to change the lives of local breast cancer survivors.

Promises are rare in medicine, but when a patient arrived in Luke’s office, she had one request: intercourse with her husband one last time. Luke knew she could help, and after weeks of pelvic floor therapy in the cozy, boutique-style treatment room, the patient had a new request.

“Then, her new dying wish was that I would get out in the community and educate other physicians and the women in our community,” Luke says. “She found me by chance through a friend, and a lot of my patients only know this exists through word of mouth, and so she told me, ‘You need to get out of the clinic.’”

Luke notes that a recent study found that 70% of the more than 4 million breast cancer survivors in the United States experience genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM). The condition is often worsened by medications that may be prescribed to slow the spread of breast cancer. “GSM really stirs up a lot of pelvic floor issues for patients,” she explains. “Mostly it’s pain with intercourse, bladder leaking and bowel issues, which really affects quality of life.”

Little to no coverage by insurance and a limited number of local specialists makes pelvic floor therapy unattainable for many breast cancer survivors dealing with these symptoms.

A nudge from Luke’s mother, Jennifer Richardson, who founded the local litter-busting nonprofit Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, offered the final push to make keeping her promise official.

“Mom and I were talking, and she said, ‘Maybe this is a time to step away from the clinic. You just need to do it. You need to start a nonprofit. There are so many people who would love to support breast cancer survivors in the community,” Luke recalls. In December 2025, the Pelvic Peace Foundation earned its 501(c)3 designation.

Funds raised by the Pelvic Peace Foundation through events, workshops and donations provide local breast cancer survivors with treatment sessions at Luke’s Integrative Spine and Pelvic Health practice. Through the work done in these sessions, patients often report being able to reclaim independence and confidence and improve their most valued relationships.

True to her word, Luke has turned community education into a cornerstone of the Pelvic Peace Foundation by partnering with local fitness studios and other healthcare providers to host pelvic health workshops and conduct screenings for girls and women at all stages of life.

While these small group workshops provide hands-on guidance and support, particularly for expecting and new moms, they also serve another purpose. The small reservation fee required to attend each workshop is returned directly to the Pelvic Peace Foundation, fueling its mission to help breast cancer survivors thrive and improve access to pelvic health education.

To learn more about the Pelvic Peace Foundation and upcoming events, follow

@pelvicpeacefoundation.