Style meets impact as this year’s The Capital Gala honorees raise funds and awareness for the future of local cancer care | By inRegister Staff -

Last year’s inaugural The Capital Gala event kicked off a new chapter for one of Baton Rouge’s marquee fundraisers with a bang, raising more than $1.7 million in pledges and donations to support cancer care locally, specifically through the Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute.

“That remarkable achievement is a testament to the generosity, compassion and servant-hearted spirit that makes our community so special,” The Capital Gala representative Brooke Bickley says. “This year, our hope is not only to surpass last year’s success but to continue building on the legacy of hope and healing that this event represents.”

The Capital Gala emphasizes “local,” with the money raised directly supporting initiatives and advancements in Baton Rouge. And with OLOL’s Cancer Institute eying a multi-million-dollar expansion, the bar is set for this year’s new class of honorees, who will grace the Raising Cane’s River Center stage on August 15.

“Funds support improvements such as more comfortable infusion chairs, upgraded treatment spaces, and resources designed to provide greater comfort, dignity and support throughout a patient’s cancer journey,” Bickley says. “Our goal is simple: to ensure that patients and their families have access to exceptional care in an environment that promotes healing, hope and compassion close to home.”

The Capital Gala is also continuing its partnership with the Bella Bowman Foundation, which was established last year. The grassroots organization founded by local parents Kim and Trey Bowman exists as a tribute to their late daughter, serving children battling cancer diagnoses and their families through outreach, education and research funding. Last year, the Bella Bowman Foundation was the beneficiary of 20% of The Capital Gala’s earnings.

The glitz and glamour of the event, the gowns, the tuxedos and everything else that comes with it are all with a larger goal and a bigger purpose: to uplift those dealing with cancer diagnoses in the Capital City. The night will tell the stories of survivors and trailblazers, as well as give this year’s honorees a platform to make a difference.

“The impact of this event extends far beyond the ballroom,” Bickley says. “It lives in the lives touched, the families supported and the futures changed because a community chose to care.”

Read on to learn about this year’s 20 honorees.