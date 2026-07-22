Interior decorating mistakes to avoid with advice from designer Angie Wilson | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Interior decorating can be intimidating. Whether you identify as a D.I.Y. expert or have no clue where to start, there are a few tips and tricks that can simplify the process.

We asked Angie Wilson of Haute Homes to touch on the biggest mistakes people make when it comes to interior decorating. From lighting to feng shui, she says intentional decisions can make all the difference in a home.

What is the biggest interior decorating mistake you see people make over and over again?

One of the biggest mistakes I see is clients buying pieces before they have a plan. I love HomeGoods too, but one trip is all it takes! They’ll buy a lamp they love, then a rug they couldn’t pass up, a sofa on sale, and before they know it, they’re trying to make everything work together instead of designing with intention. I always tell my clients that a beautiful home should tell a story. When you start with a vision, you create a home that feels effortless, inviting and uniquely you!

How does lighting impact a space, and what are some common lighting mistakes that can make a room feel less inviting or functional?

Lighting is honestly one of my favorite design elements because it has the power to completely transform how a room looks and feels. You can have gorgeous furniture and beautiful finishes, but if the lighting isn’t right, the room can still seem off. One of the biggest mistakes I see is relying on a single overhead light. Every space deserves layers of light like beautiful chandeliers or pendants, lamps, sconces and even under-cabinet lighting to create warmth, depth and flexibility. I also explain the importance of lighting temperature to my clients. The warmth or coolness of the bulbs affects every single color, material and texture in the space. And don’t forget, the best part about lighting is that it’s the jewelry of your home, so let it make a statement!

When it comes to mixing patterns, textures and décor styles, where do people tend to go wrong? How can they create a more cohesive look?

I actually love mixing patterns and styles because that’s where a home starts to feel collected instead of cookie-cutter. The challenge is finding the right balance! Sometimes, people play it so safe that everything matches perfectly and the room ends up feeling flat. Other times, they mix so many styles, colors and patterns that nothing really relates to each other. The magic happens when you layer thoughtfully.

For creating a more cohesive look, I like to repeat colors, tones and finishes throughout a home while allowing each room to have its own personality. Your home doesn’t have to feel like every room is a copy of the last one, but it should feel like each space belongs to the same story. Scale and balance should always be considered when moving between spaces. Even something as simple as carrying through with the same trim color, cabinet hardware finish or accent color can create a sense of calmness and connection.

Storage is often overlooked in design. What are some mistakes people make when trying to balance organization, functionality and aesthetics?

Function first! One thing I’ve learned is that beautiful spaces stay beautiful when they’re functional. Storage was never the glamorous part of design, but now it can be its own design feature. Baskets, glass canisters and acrylic containers are all having a moment in pantries and sculleries. I always encourage clients to think about how they actually live every day. Where do the backpacks go? The dog leash? The coffee maker? The wrapping paper? When everything has a home, your home feels calmer and much easier to maintain. The best storage solutions are the ones you barely notice. They’re beautiful, practical and work behind the scenes.

Whether someone follows feng shui principles or not, are there layout or furniture placement mistakes that can negatively affect the flow and feel of a room?

Every room should evoke a feeling when you walk into it. One of the biggest mistakes I see is furniture that’s either too large for the room or pushed all the way against every wall. Surprisingly, that often makes a room feel less inviting instead of bigger. I love creating spaces that encourage conversation, allow people to move comfortably through the room and naturally draw your eye to beautiful architectural features or focal points. At the end of the day, great design isn’t just about making a room look pretty; it’s about creating a home that feels warm, welcoming, and truly supports the way your family lives.

Find more local interior design inspiration here.