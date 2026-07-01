It was all in the details as Todd Normand collaborated with Kenneth Brown to bring to life his family’s dream home | By Mary Ryan Kirsch -

Stripping something down to its rawest form reveals the full magnitude of its beauty. Only when a pine beam is laid bare can you see the story of its life in its burls and grain patterns. Grasscloth reveals its depth in its purest, undyed state. The crystalline structures within a marble slab catch and refract the light, illuminating the stone’s veining and dimension. When nearly everything in a space is curated to complement what surrounds it, subtle details that might otherwise fade into the background become impossible to ignore. The union of layered natural textures and organic, comfortable elegance was the foundation of the Normand family’s dream home. To manifest that vision, they turned to interior designer Kenneth Brown, whose work has become synonymous with lived-in luxury.

Owner of Bernhard Normand Construction Todd Normand is no stranger to luxury homes. His company is celebrated for its craftsmanship of breathtaking residential and commercial properties. When it came time to build his own home, Normand approached the project with those same meticulous standards, with one key difference: every decision was shaped by his family’s needs. “My family was a big part of what influenced the design,” he says. “During COVID shutdowns, we realized we liked having everything we needed at home. My wife Katie is really into fitness, so I wanted her to have a space where she can do yoga, and we wanted an accessible theater room on the first floor for our whole family. So there were some things that we knew we wanted going into it.”

While Normand is a decorated contractor and builder, he had someone else in mind to take care of the inside. He and Brown have collaborated since before either of them can remember. “I think we originally met through an architect—I think. It was so long ago,” Brown says with a laugh. “I’ve worked with lots of contractors and designers, but when you find someone who speaks your language, you sort of stick with that person. That’s why Todd is my go-to.”

Normand’s faith in Brown was well-founded, as Brown has helmed projects across the country, from the NFL SoFi Complex in Los Angeles to homes for celebrities like Zac Efron and Kristen Bell. His work has earned numerous awards and national recognition. Despite that notoriety, Brown remains known for creating highly personal interiors and maintaining direct involvement in every project.

Normand and Brown have a shared vision of what defines modern luxury, which shaped the blueprints for the Normands’ home, designed by the architectural team at Onsite Design. To them, it isn’t about ostentation or grandeur, but precision, intentionality and quality. “Luxury today is not about excess,” says Brown. “It’s more about craftsmanship and materiality carrying more weight than ornaments would. I think that really comes through in this project.”

Both Normand and Brown were exacting in their choices for the space. With the Normands’ blessing and trust in his design suggestions, Brown largely oversaw the staging of the home’s interior, masterfully layering textures and sourcing specialty furniture and accents. Normand also brought in one-of-a-kind architectural elements. Nine-foot-tall solid white oak doors sourced from Amish country serve as functional art pieces. He was even more dogged about finding plumb antique ceiling beams for his family room. “Those types of things don’t just happen,” says Brown. “They’re thoughtfully pursued and executed, and the result is so beautiful.”

Brown’s charge was creating an interior space that complements the artful construction of the building. “Before we even think about furniture, we focus on the things that, if you were to shake the house, don’t fall out,” says Brown. “So we started with the wood color on the floor, then we thought about things like the stone countertops and the metal finishes. Then we bring in pieces that support them.”

Every texture, finish and textile was selected to work in concert, highlighting subtle details that, when done well, create a sense of comfort while accentuating each element both individually and cohesively. French linen upholstery complements the kitchen countertops, while vintage leather cab chairs from Italy inform the wood tones in the dining room. Each choice made was part of a grand design.

That seamless interplay between architecture and interiors mirrors the partnership behind the home itself. Years of collaboration have given Normand and Brown a creative shorthand that continues pushing both men toward increasingly ambitious projects.

“We recently flipped roles a little bit. Todd is building my new office right now, so now I’m the client,” says Kenneth. “We’re also working on a development. Clients have come to see us as a partnership, and I think that’s helping push Baton Rouge’s definition of luxury forward. Todd’s house has definitely opened the door to that.”

Though Normand and Brown have collaborated on many enterprises with more on the horizon, this was a special passion project. Being able to choose every swatch and finish at whim is a privilege they aren’t always afforded, and being able to tailor those choices for the people you care most about is even rarer.

“We’ve been doing this together for years, and working on this house has been an amazing experience—being on the other side of things,” says Normand. “I’m usually out of the picture at the point Kenneth takes over. And getting to be involved in the process with my wife has been a lot of fun. She doesn’t get to see a lot of what I do on a day-to-day basis. Working with her to figure out what our family needed is something we’ve both really enjoyed.”

What emerged from a collaboration between a family and two creative forces was more than a dream home. In many ways, it reflects how luxury is being redefined in Louisiana. “We’re challenging assumptions about what residential design in this market can be,” Brown says. “I think Todd’s project has specifically introduced a level of refinement that isn’t commonly seen here. It’s not about being excessive. It’s about being intentional, which creates that timelessness we’re all after.”