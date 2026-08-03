A seafood-centric salad made for keeping cool in Louisiana heat | By Brandy Gordon -

As summer in Louisiana winds down, you just need something cold in your glass, something fresh on your plate, and a reason to gather in order to keep the good times going even after school is back in session. Louisiana heat is a different animal. When it’s summertime at my house, some of the heavier dishes take a back seat, and the meals become lighter, brighter and shareable. This is where blue crab shines.

Boiled blue crabs are my favorite, and I’d even venture to say I enjoy them more than boiled crawfish. When I want to cook with blue crabs, I either use some leftovers from the weekend boil, or I grab some from my local seafood market. I love its unmistakable sweetness that stands out in any dish.

This Louisiana Blue Crab Sensation Salad hits the spot. It’s crisp, citrusy and layered with fresh herbs, sweet corn and tender crab meat. The dressing is bold but balanced. The bright lemon and dash of vinegar add just enough richness to tie everything together without overpowering the entire thing. The dressing soaks into the romaine lettuce and clings to the crab, bringing every bite to life. I don’t like boring salads. I need multiple textures and flavors to be remotely interested in eating it. This salad has both texture and flavor with its cool, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes and sweet pops of corn topped with delicious chunks of crab.

My favorite aspect of this dish is how effortless it is. This is the type of recipe you can throw together for an impromptu lunch or add to the menu as a side for grilled meats at your next barbecue. It doesn’t require a fuss or overthinking, only fresh, seasonal flavor. Warm-weather cooking in Louisiana is a tradition. So if you’re on “sides duty” while someone else is grilling, be sure to add this one to your list. You may actually get to enjoy the cookout for a change.