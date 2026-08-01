Suit Yourself: The Baton Rouge-based custom clothier franchise tailoring the everyday | By Bre Pizzolato -

Not all heroes wear capes, but they do have suits.

Witnessing the power of a perfectly tailored suit time and time again while shadowing a traveling tailor is what made Nathan Pearce fall in love with the craft. And since launching the first Pearce Bespoke location in Baton Rouge in 2018, the custom clothier has garnered national attention for outfitting high-profile figures including Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, the legendary Drew Brees and even Barron Trump. But for Pearce, the magic of tailor-made clothing isn’t reserved for the national stage and camera lights. It’s about looking and feeling your best every day as well as during life’s biggest moments.

“People are starting to dress up for the everyday again,” Pearce says. “They’re investing in themselves and in their clothes—they’re investing in their confidence.”

Locals Clay Young, Jon David Willis and Clay Elliott stepped into the spotlight, modeling custom looks that help them elevate the everyday against the backdrop of L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. From business meetings to date night and weekends spent beating the heat, personalized details and premium fabrics are crafted with sartorial precision to reflect a lifestyle marked by comfort and confidence.

Read on for curated looks and a deeper dive into Nathan Pearce’s bespoke journey.

KEEP IT SHORT

White silk T-shirt with ribbed sleeves and a ribbed hem, starting at $150

120s navy performance wool flat-front shorts with no hem and hand-picked stitching, starting at $150

MINT CONDITION

Silk knit polo in mint green with ribbed sleeves and a ribbed hem, starting at $150

Custom 120s navy performance wool flat-front shorts with no hem and hand-picked stitching, starting at $150

FINE LINE

Baby blue seersucker sport coat with wide peak lapels, elbow patches and contrasting navy buttonholes

Flat-front seersucker trousers with D-ring side tabs and no cuffs

Prices available upon request

OFF THE CUFF

Burgundy 150s wool suit with a burgundy rose lining, gold piping, wide peak lapels and a single-button closure

Burgundy flat-front trousers with no cuffs

White two-ply cotton French-front dress shirt with a widespread collar

Prices available upon request

THROW AND GO

Solid navy 150s wool suit with wide notched lapels, baby blue paisley lining and a contrasting baby blue buttonhole

Navy 130s wool flat-front trousers with belt loops and besom button-through back pockets

White two-ply cotton dress shirt with a widespread collar and navy cuff monogram

Prices available upon request

“All I’ve ever done is clothing,” Pearce says, noting his role as a co-founder of The Fraternity Collection, a custom t-shirt company dedicated to the collegiate Greek community, while attending Millsaps College. “And I have always been a big thinker, swing for the fences type. I don’t do anything small.”

After selling the business in his mid-20s, he shadowed a traveling tailor and fell in love with custom suiting. Around the same time, he also fell in love with Baton Rouge native Anne Hawk. And, in a familiar regional trope, his wife’s Red Stick roots made the move from Mississippi an easy choice.

In 2018, he opened the first Pearce Bespoke location on Jefferson Highway, which now serves as the headquarters for the nationwide franchise with 82 locations.

“If you see me around town, I’ve got wider lapels, typically peak. I wear a lot of double-breasted jackets, higher-waisted trousers, D-ring side tabs on my pants with red belt loops,” he says. “And I always pleat my pants, which is very old school—two-inch cuffs.”

His commitment to the craft and passion for the power of tailored clothing are the foundation of the “business-in-a-box” franchise model and have made him one of the most highly sought-after clothiers in the region and well beyond. He is the outfitter of choice for Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductees stepping onto the stage, a trusted hand for celebrities, and even bears the title of personal tailor to Barron Trump.

Names and accolades aside, Pearce asserts that custom clothes are for every body, and the everyday. He notes the business’ recent expansion into women’s clothing and extended line of products including essentials like raincoats and T-shirts.

“And you wouldn’t believe the size of blue-collar clientele that we have for Pearce Bespoke nationwide,” he adds. “We don’t have a stuffy clientele. We have a lot of people who come to us and say, ‘Look, I just want to look good for my wife on date night.’”

Elevating the everyday is a philosophy that threads through every consultation, fitting and finished piece that leaves the shop—whether it’s destined for the national stage or a local eatery. And that same passion for sharing the confidence that comes with well-suited clothing is the driving force behind his latest initiative, For Good Measure, which provides a custom suiting experience to people who otherwise could not afford it.

“We kicked it off with some people in the community that came back from the military and were trying to get jobs, and they needed to find some clothes for interviews,” Pearce explains. It has since outfitted a high school basketball coach who led his team to a state championship title while homeless, a man who lost everything in a house fire, and LSU’s beloved Tuba Kent, to name a few recent recipients.

“There are two criteria: one, they do great things for the community, and two, they just deserve to catch a break in life,” Pearce says.

A suit doesn’t make a person, but it does possess the power to elevate the everyday, and to Pearce, that’s something everyone deserves to experience.

To learn more about Pearce Bespoke or nominate someone as a potential recipient of the For Good Measure initiative, visit pearcebespoke.com