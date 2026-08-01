Deep hues and rich tones define fall fashion | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Rich browns, blues, plums, and shades of chartreuse and oxblood are set to be the must-have colors for fashion this fall. The moody hues can be seen in everything from silky silhouettes with draping to punchy plaid patterns. Paired best with a dirty martini or glass of red wine, these local looks are ideal for the transition from warm days to crisp fall nights. Set inside Circa 1857—and its new speakeasy, Hearsay Social Club, which opened last month—amongst hundreds of antiques, the fresh looks, modeled by Silsbee Lyssy, feel both nostalgic and timeless.

GREEN LIGHT

“Collins” dress, $595, Aria

PLAID TO BE HERE

“Dea” dress, $450, NK Boutique

“Khai” suede bag, $495, NK Boutique

BUTTONED UP

Denim embellished shirt, $295, Edit by LBP

“Nilo” shorts, $225, Aria

Chocolate lattice flats, $295, Edit by LBP

MERLOT MOMENT

Black Label by Anne Barge “Ballard” dress, Price upon request, Proper & Co.

WITH A TWIST

(also seen in top image)

Satin maxi dress, $700, Edit by LBP

Twist cape, $280, Edit by LBP

“Mylee” heels, $140, NK Boutique

Mini “Kira” shoulder bag, $350, NK Boutique

IN THE RED

“Emerson” ruched bustier top, $395, NK Boutique

“Gia” kick flare pant, $375, NK Boutique

Small ruched tote, $1,090, Aria

BLUE BLOOD

“Medici” maxi dress, $765, NK Boutique

“Balant” mini bunch wedge, $595, Aria