Deep hues and rich tones define fall fashion
Rich browns, blues, plums, and shades of chartreuse and oxblood are set to be the must-have colors for fashion this fall. The moody hues can be seen in everything from silky silhouettes with draping to punchy plaid patterns. Paired best with a dirty martini or glass of red wine, these local looks are ideal for the transition from warm days to crisp fall nights. Set inside Circa 1857—and its new speakeasy, Hearsay Social Club, which opened last month—amongst hundreds of antiques, the fresh looks, modeled by Silsbee Lyssy, feel both nostalgic and timeless.
GREEN LIGHT
“Collins” dress, $595, Aria
PLAID TO BE HERE
“Dea” dress, $450, NK Boutique
“Khai” suede bag, $495, NK Boutique
BUTTONED UP
Denim embellished shirt, $295, Edit by LBP
“Nilo” shorts, $225, Aria
Chocolate lattice flats, $295, Edit by LBP
MERLOT MOMENT
Black Label by Anne Barge “Ballard” dress, Price upon request, Proper & Co.
WITH A TWIST
(also seen in top image)
Satin maxi dress, $700, Edit by LBP
Twist cape, $280, Edit by LBP
“Mylee” heels, $140, NK Boutique
Mini “Kira” shoulder bag, $350, NK Boutique
IN THE RED
“Emerson” ruched bustier top, $395, NK Boutique
“Gia” kick flare pant, $375, NK Boutique
Small ruched tote, $1,090, Aria
BLUE BLOOD
“Medici” maxi dress, $765, NK Boutique
“Balant” mini bunch wedge, $595, Aria