Sister Knows Best: A colorful baby shower planned by one sister to celebrate another | By Kamryn Tramonte -

The St.Germain sisters say that anyone who knows Shelby knows of her eclectic and colorful style. But nobody knows it better than her sister Emily. So when it came time to shower Shelby, there was no question that Emily would be the one to execute it best.

Collaborating with florist Lexie LeBlanc, who is also Shelby’s best friend, the two created a Pinterest board and began designing a vibrant welcome for baby Ruby.

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Emily says the vision for this shower was to make everything feel bright and happy while making Shelby feel as special as possible.

“If you’ve had the pleasure to meet Shelby, work with her or be her friend, you know she will go above and beyond for you,” says Emily. “So it was really important that all the love she gives to others was poured back into her and baby Ruby.”

One thing Emily did to make sure of this was adding colorful tennis balls to honor Shelby’s four-legged children: Remy, Nugget, Lexi, Biscuits and Marie. She may be a new human mom, but first, she was a dog mom.

“The most precious thing to me is my girls,” Shelby says. “I’m the ultimate dog lover, and the tennis balls are what made me cry.”

Guests said the shower screamed Shelby and is exactly what they would have pictured for her. When the mom-to-be first saw the final result, she says she couldn’t believe it.

“I knew it was going to be perfect and colorful and everything I wanted because Lex and Em made sure of it,” she says. “But to see everything you hoped for right in front of you is crazy.”

Scroll for a list of vendors and more pictures from the party.

Party Planner: Emily St.Germain

Florals: Luxe Florals by Lexie

Catering: Gourmet Girls

Venue: Fete Venue