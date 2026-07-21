Spotted: Whimsical wedding florals made for expressive décor for this couple’s celebration | By Avery Williams -

When selecting wedding décor, often the most important aspect is considering whether it reflects your personal style and preferences. And for Katie Keller and Will Playford, that meant a vibrant, avant-garde floral installation for their ceremony and reception at the City Club of Baton Rouge.

A blooming arch adorned the altar-turned-reception dance floor, popping with orange marigolds and celosia, peachy poppies and anthurium, accenting lime-green and pink orchids, and draping Amaranthus and wavy gladiolus.

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The creative behind the showstopping florals was Meredith Cooper, owner and lead designer of Forage Floral Design. Keller, the bride who adores blooms of all kinds and colors, gave Cooper creative freedom for the project. “The bride and her mom said they loved all flowers,” Cooper says. “When I tell you that is music to an artist’s ears!”

Cooper worked closely with event planner Amy Hazel Shrader of Amy Hazel Events to showcase the bride’s personality through the décor. Both agreed that Katie’s love of color was the biggest inspiration in developing the design for the florals and celebration as a whole.

“This was a completely custom wedding palette exclusive to Katie and Will,” Shrader notes. “It was so representative of the couple, and truly one of a kind.”

The designers supported the whimsical florals with equally deep and varied textures, shapes and colors throughout the ceremony-turned-reception space.

“Each guest is there because they love the couple,” Cooper says. “When the flowers reflect the couple, the guests see it, too.”

Find more local wedding inspiration here.