Got Game: His and hers spaces designed with competition in mind | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

Much like a cardboard box in the hands of a child, a blank slate space has endless potential in the hands of a designer. At least, that’s the case with this forgotten, above-the-garage area and design professional, Laura Cedor.

When Cedor first toured the space, one area housed a lone pool table, and the other was lined with mirrors left behind from a time when it acted as a gym.

“They already have everything they need in other parts of the house,” Cedor says. “So I thought, what about an upstairs adult entertaining space? She has so many mahjong sets, and I told her, ‘You need a mahjong room!’”

1 of 4



From there, two distinct yet complementary spaces were conceived by Cedor. Divided by a barn door, one side would be his, complete with taxidermy ducks and the pool table, and one side would be hers, with a statement game table and plenty of girly touches.

A moody green was chosen for the walls, allowing for a Ralph Lauren-inspired look on the men’s side while feminine pinks create a soft look on the women’s side. However, while the two areas employ different design inspirations, the goal in each was the same: function.

1 of 3



“On her side, we incorporated a sleeper sofa so the space could act as a guest room when needed, … and we also integrated a seating space for people who don’t play, including chairs on casters so they can move throughout the room,” Cedor says. “On the masculine side, the main priority, other than having the ducks on the wall, was that it would act as a true pool room, so the furniture needed to be out of the way. We even tested how far the pool sticks would come back. Then we also added a bar cart so he could still have that bar feature without something permanent and in the way.”

Cedor added finishing touches in artwork sourced from Bienville Custom Framing and Fireside Antiques in both spaces. And after each was stocked with games, drinks and friends, the final product is two spaces that are beautiful, yes, but serve a larger purpose, and that is catering to a life well lived within the home’s walls.