Room Tour: A cottage kitchen full of chinoiserie and charm | By Avery Williams -

The exposed shiplap walls in Katie and Stinson Lanoix’s kitchen add even more charm to their 989-square-foot home, blending beautifully with the meaningful blue-and-white chinoiserie in the finished space.

Luckily, the renovation of the couple’s Old Goodwood cottage didn’t lead to many more surprises, aside from the horizontal wood paneling previously mentioned, and a 1958 newspaper found in the process of pulling up the old vinyl flooring.

“Moments like that remind you that every old house has a story to tell,” Katie says. “I love being part of the next chapter.”

The Lanoix’s kitchen is a testament to that unmatched older-home charm. So Katie complemented the space’s natural character with antique treasures of her own.

“Blue and white chinoiserie has always been special to me because of my grandmother, Sugar,” she says. “When I finally had open shelves to display them, she was just as excited as I was and helped fill them with pieces she had collected over the years.”

Optimizing their space ultimately came down to two priorities: budget and feeling. Katie managed to weave warmth into every design choice while remaining practical. Relocating the fridge and adding a peninsula spared the cost of moving the sink, dishwasher and stove.

“That peninsula has become the heart of our home,” she says. “It’s where we cook, gather, and spend most of our time together with friends and family.”

The adjoining mudroom serves as a stylish laundry and storage space, with open shelving stocked with wine and bar essentials. The drink display integrates this hard-working catch-all with the kitchen, Katie says.

“I’ve always wanted my home to feel like a hug—a place that’s cozy, welcoming, and full of soul,” she says. “That’s exactly how I feel when I walk through the door every day!”