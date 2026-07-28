Put on the Map: Home décor to remind you that the world is your oyster | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Maps have a way of making the world seem a little smaller, offering a sense of connection to those in other parts, and the opportunity to learn more about geography, or even serve as a reminder of a favorite place. For all of these reasons, and more (like the boundary lines and bodies of water creating their own unique design), maps make an ideal addition to home décor.

Taking up much of the cover page of our May 2026 issue is a large, antique map of Louisiana. The homeowner, Jeanne Lyons Davis, says the vintage Louisiana pull-down school map was signed by Governor Edwin Edwards in 1976. “I love how the frame’s extra-large scale balances the repeating prints on the wall,” Davis says.

The cover image was chosen for many reasons: their adorable hound dog, Pepper, sitting next to an identical pillow, the beautiful mixing of patterns making the space feel warm and homey, and of course, the large map serving as a piece of art, framing almost the entirety of the wall, calling back to the title of the story, Callin’ Baton Rouge. And maps seem to be a theme in the rest of the home’s décor, too, with a dining room vignette featuring vintage maps of Paris and Copenhagen, seen below.

While reading the latest edition of Architectural Digest, this geographical phenomenon was confirmed in ‘The Object Lesson’ section, which details the story behind an iconic design, and in this issue, it was the globe. “Is there any object more evocative than one portraying all of the world at a glance?” writes Hannah Martin in the feature.

Working as both a piece of art and an educational tool, they make our wide world seem smaller and not so scary. Whether you choose to hang a map as wall art or add a sculptural moment with the globe, decorating with the intention of staying curious about the world will always be in style.