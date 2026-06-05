A crowd-pleasing bridal shower menu | By Brandy Gordon -

A bridal shower is one of the few events that calls for foods that are just as thoughtful as the celebration itself. I love it when the menu items are soft, pretty and a little indulgent. They should be easy to enjoy between laughter, games and Champagne toasts. This menu is built around crowd-pleasing favorites with an elevated, feminine touch that is perfect for honoring the bride without keeping the host stuck in the kitchen.

First up for the main spread are chicken salad croissant sandwiches. Buttery, flaky croissants filled with chilled, creamy chicken salad are the definition of effortless. This is the kind of dish that feels light enough for a daytime gathering but still satisfying. I used tender shredded chicken, tossed with a blend of mayo, mustard, finely diced celery and onions for crunch and a hint of sweetness from the relish. You can also serve the chicken salad on mini croissants for a dainty, tea-party feel, or on full-sized croissants if you’re feeding a hungrier crowd. Add lettuce for a fresh bite, and you’ve got a bridal shower staple that never misses.

Next, every memorable shower needs the one dish people keep going back for. Tender meatballs coated in a glossy, sweet and savory honey garlic sauce bring balance to the lighter elements of the menu. Keep them warm in a slow cooker so guests can grab and go throughout the event.

To complete the menu, you need a signature drink that feels like a celebration in a glass. This sparkling pink lemonade punch is light, bubbly and pretty enough to double as décor. I started with a base of pink lemonade, then added ginger ale or Sprite for extra sweetness, along with pineapple juice. Fresh fruit, like sliced strawberries and lemons, will enhance the flavor and create a beautiful presentation.

The goal is to create a shower where the bride feels celebrated, the guests feel cared for and the entire experience from the first bite to the final toast feels like love.