Photography by Collin Richie

A crowd-pleasing bridal shower menu

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A bridal shower is one of the few events that calls for foods that are just as thoughtful as the celebration itself. I love it when the menu items are soft, pretty and a little indulgent. They should be easy to enjoy between laughter, games and Champagne toasts. This menu is built around crowd-pleasing favorites with an elevated, feminine touch that is perfect for honoring the bride without keeping the host stuck in the kitchen.

First up for the main spread are chicken salad croissant sandwiches. Buttery, flaky croissants filled with chilled, creamy chicken salad are the definition of effortless. This is the kind of dish that feels light enough for a daytime gathering but still satisfying. I used tender shredded chicken, tossed with a blend of mayo, mustard, finely diced celery and onions for crunch and a hint of sweetness from the relish. You can also serve the chicken salad on mini croissants for a dainty, tea-party feel, or on full-sized croissants if you’re feeding a hungrier crowd. Add lettuce for a fresh bite, and you’ve got a bridal shower staple that never misses.

Next, every memorable shower needs the one dish people keep going back for. Tender meatballs coated in a glossy, sweet and savory honey garlic sauce bring balance to the lighter elements of the menu. Keep them warm in a slow cooker so guests can grab and go throughout the event.

To complete the menu, you need a signature drink that feels like a celebration in a glass. This sparkling pink lemonade punch is light, bubbly and pretty enough to double as décor. I started with a base of pink lemonade, then added ginger ale or Sprite for extra sweetness, along with pineapple juice. Fresh fruit, like sliced strawberries and lemons, will enhance the flavor and create a beautiful presentation.

The goal is to create a shower where the bride feels celebrated, the guests feel cared for and the entire experience from the first bite to the final toast feels like love.

Southern-Style Chicken Salad

4 cups cooked chicken breasts, shredded

4 boiled eggs, diced

¾ cup mayo

13 cup sandwich spread

4 Tbsp. mustard

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

½ cup white onions, finely chopped

½ cup  sweet pickle relish

Garlic powder, to taste

Onion powder, to taste

Creole seasoning, to taste

Complete seasoning, to taste

Dash of smoked paprika

Mini croissants

Optional: Add a piece of romaine lettuce to each croissant.

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients.

Give it a taste, and adjust as necessary.

Tip: Chicken salad is very much a “to taste” dish. If it doesn’t taste quite sweet enough, add more sweet relish. If it’s missing a slight spice, add more mustard.

Store chicken salad in the refrigerator until you are ready to prepare sandwiches.

Sparkling Pink Lemonade Punch

1 (12-oz.) can frozen pink lemonade concentrate, thawed

1 (48-oz.) can pineapple juice

2 cups white cranberry-strawberry juice

1 (2-L) bottle ginger ale or Sprite

In a large punch bowl or pitcher, combine all ingredients except ginger ale or Sprite.

Allow punch to chill, covered in refrigerator for 1 to 24 hours.

Remove punch from refrigerator, add ginger ale or Sprite right before serving punch.

Tip: Garnish with sliced strawberries and lemons

Honey-Garlic Meatballs

2 lb. lean ground beef

1 cup breadcrumbs

Garlic powder, to taste

Onion powder, to taste

Complete seasoning, to taste

Creole seasoning, to taste

¾ cup milk

½ cup onion, chopped finely

2 eggs

2 tsp. salt

10 cloves garlic, minced

¾ cup ketchup

½ cup honey

¼ cup soy sauce

Parsley for garnish

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Mix ground beef, breadcrumbs, milk, onion, eggs and dry seasonings

Shape into approximately 1-in. meatballs.

Place balls in a single layer on baking dish or cookie sheet. (I like to line the pan with parchment paper for easy cleanup.)

Bake for 15-20 minutes. Use a paper towel to soak up excess grease, then set meatballs aside.

In a saucepan, on medium heat, melt butter.

Add garlic and sauté until tender.

Stir in ketchup, honey and soy sauce.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover and simmer for 5 minutes.

Add meatballs to honey-garlic sauce and return to a boil.

Simmer uncovered, about 8-10 minutes, until sauce glazes meatballs.

Garnish with parsley.

Tip: Meatballs can also be prepared in a Crock-Pot. After step 9, add sauce and meatballs to a Crock-Pot. Mix well and put the Crock-Pot on a warm or low temperature setting.

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