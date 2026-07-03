What to know about hydrangeas in Louisiana | By Lee Rouse -

Hydrangeas are the quintessential Mother’s Day gift, their big, lush blooms bringing instant joy and elegance. But here in Baton Rouge, many varieties are still putting on a beautiful show well into July. While they make wonderful gifts, they can also become dependable, long-lasting additions to our local landscapes when given the right care.

In our hot, humid subtropical climate, hydrangeas generally prefer morning sun and afternoon shade. They like rich, well-drained soil amended with plenty of organic matter. I always recommend adding compost when planting and keeping a consistent layer of mulch around the roots to hold in moisture. Watering is especially important in July. Aim for about an inch of water per week, and don’t let them dry out completely during our intense summer heat.

For cut flowers, few plants can match the classic Annabelle (Hydrangea arborescens). Its large, snowball-like blooms sit on strong stems that hold up well in vases and dry nicely for arrangements. Annabelle is also one of the toughest hydrangeas for our area and continues blooming through much of the summer.

If I had to pick the best performer for Baton Rouge landscapes, I would recommend panicle hydrangeas (Hydrangea paniculata), especially varieties like Limelight, Little Lime or Quick Fire. These bloom later in the season and often keep going strong through July, August and even into September. They handle our heat and humidity better than many of the older bigleaf types, and the reblooming bigleaf varieties such as Endless Summer can also extend the color show nicely.

We should also celebrate our beautiful native hydrangea, the oakleaf hydrangea (Hydrangea quercifolia). This is one of my favorites for local yards. It produces large, cone-shaped white blooms in late spring that gradually turn pink and bronze as summer progresses. Beyond the flowers, it offers striking cinnamon-colored peeling bark in winter and rich burgundy fall color. Once established, it is remarkably drought-tolerant and needs very little maintenance. Give it some afternoon shade and room to grow, and it will reward you for many years.

Whether you received one as a gift this spring or you’re thinking about adding hydrangeas to your own garden, these plants bring a special kind of Southern charm. With the right placement, consistent moisture, and a little summer care, they can thrive in our challenging climate and give you months of beautiful blooms.

Lee Rouse holds a master’s degree in horticulture, owns Rouse’s Horticulture, and serves as president of the Louisiana Horticulture Society. Find him online at rouseshorticulture.com.