My Favorite Things: Kristin Songy Diehl | By inRegister Staff -

Kristin Songy Diehl

Travel Advisor, Kristin Diehl Travel

ITEM IN MY WARDROBE

A great baseball hat and Krewe sunglasses

PERFUME

YSL Libre. Clean and classic.

PLACE FOR DINNER

At home. My husband’s steaks are better than most steakhouses, and I don’t have to do the dishes.

PLACE I HAVE TRAVELED TO

Safari in Tanzania, hands down. Nothing else compares.

WAY TO UNWIND

A run around Webb Park or tennis at Bocage. Moving outdoors is how I reset.

GUILTY PLEASURE

Late nights, full cups and great friends

COCKTAIL

A properly hand-shaken daiquiri

SUMMER ACTIVITY

Weekends in Fourchon on the water with my family

CHILDHOOD MEMORY

Family sailing trips through the British Virgin Islands, which is probably where my love of travel started