My Favorite Things: Kristin Songy Diehl
Kristin Songy Diehl
Travel Advisor, Kristin Diehl Travel
ITEM IN MY WARDROBE
A great baseball hat and Krewe sunglasses
PERFUME
YSL Libre. Clean and classic.
PLACE FOR DINNER
At home. My husband’s steaks are better than most steakhouses, and I don’t have to do the dishes.
PLACE I HAVE TRAVELED TO
Safari in Tanzania, hands down. Nothing else compares.
WAY TO UNWIND
A run around Webb Park or tennis at Bocage. Moving outdoors is how I reset.
GUILTY PLEASURE
Late nights, full cups and great friends
COCKTAIL
A properly hand-shaken daiquiri
SUMMER ACTIVITY
Weekends in Fourchon on the water with my family
CHILDHOOD MEMORY
Family sailing trips through the British Virgin Islands, which is probably where my love of travel started