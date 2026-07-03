Kristin Songy Diehl. Photo by Caitlin Hebert.

My Favorite Things: Kristin Songy Diehl

|
By
-

Kristin Songy Diehl

Travel Advisor, Kristin Diehl Travel

ITEM IN MY WARDROBE

A great baseball hat and Krewe sunglasses

PERFUME

YSL Libre. Clean and classic.

PLACE FOR DINNER

At home. My husband’s steaks are better than most steakhouses, and I don’t have to do the dishes.

PLACE I HAVE TRAVELED TO

 

iStock.com/borchee

Safari in Tanzania, hands down. Nothing else compares.

WAY TO UNWIND

A run around Webb Park or tennis at Bocage. Moving outdoors is how I reset.

GUILTY PLEASURE

Late nights, full cups and great friends

COCKTAIL

 

iStock.com/smirart

A properly hand-shaken daiquiri

SUMMER ACTIVITY

Weekends in Fourchon on the water with my family

CHILDHOOD MEMORY

iStock.com/cdwheatley

Family sailing trips through the British Virgin Islands, which is probably where my love of travel started

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The Creatives: Handcrafters Troy and...

Troy Mercer and his wife Maria turned a woodworking hobby into Middleson

Krista and Anna Rose Scurria...

Krista and Anna Rose Scurria opened La Belle Intimè in Baton Rouge to help women find confidence

A doctor’s promise to her...

Dr. Lauren Luke founded the Pelvic Peace Foundation in Baton Rouge to help breast cancer survivors

My Favorite Things: Brenda Goff

A slow, intentional aesthetic shaped by found objects, vintage Chanel, Santal 33, orchids and fresh

The Creatives: TIEK BYDAY

TIEK BYDAY, led by Cindy Tiek, Bridget Tiek and Hance Day Hughes, brings a refined blend of

TRENDING STORIES