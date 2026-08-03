Astrid Clements’ new nonprofit shares the healing power of dance with those affected by Alzheimer’s | By Bre Pizzolato -

When Astrid Clements’ husband, the late John Michael “Pete” Clements, was diagnosed with dementia, the first place she turned for help and advice was Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area.

“To try and wrap my head around what I would be facing and how to properly care for Pete, I took advantage of most everything Alzheimer’s Services offered,” she explains of the local nonprofit dubbed a one-stop shop for families affected by the disease. “I read their recommended books. I attended as many of the lunch and learn sessions that were offered. And when it was time to move my husband into a nursing home, I turned to Alzheimer’s Services for recommendations. I could not have kept my head above water without the help of this wonderful organization.”

Around the same time, their daughter got engaged and began planning her wedding. Since she hadn’t danced in over 40 years, Astrid enrolled in lessons to prepare for the celebration. “To my surprise, dancing became my therapy, which ended up turning into my new hobby,” she says. “I found that every time I would attend the Friday night dance socials at TC Dance Club International, I came home happy, which was such a blessing, because this was not a happy time in my life.”

After her husband’s passing, Astrid moved and began to rebuild her life. By happenstance or divine intervention, she struck up a new friendship with Susan Lipsey, a neighbor who shared that her term on the Alzheimer’s Services board was ending. “She wanted to nominate me to take her place on the board,” Astrid recalls. “My first reaction was that I’d had enough of Alzheimer’s, but I hesitated to tell Susan no.”

In 2025, Astrid joined the board, and the idea of creating a fun fundraising event began to form in her mind. “I continued to ballroom dance because I knew this activity was therapeutic,” she says. “And by chance, I even began to come across articles that stated the benefits of dancing to help slow down the progression of any type of cognitive decline, which now, for the first time in my life, I began to be concerned about.”

In only three months, Astrid and the steering committee formed the Alzheimer’s Dance Advocates nonprofit organization and planned the inaugural Alzheimer’s Ball benefiting Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. Held on January 24 at the City Club of Baton Rouge, the sold-out event was a screaming success, Astrid says. And every penny raised flows directly to local families affected by Alzheimer’s, providing respite care, educational resources and more.

“We can spend time with families that a doctor can’t,” Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area executive director Barbara Auten explains. “That’s helping map a plan, helping the caregiver with the stress and strain, and educating them on practical tips and redirections. We have support groups and offer fun activities to do with their families as well as respite centers to give caregivers a break.”

Planning for the 2027 Alzheimer’s Ball is well underway, Astrid says. “I feel that God really is speaking to me, so I’m just going to do the best I can again.”

For updates and information about the 2027 Alzheimer’s Ball, visit alzdance.com. And to learn more about Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, follow the organization on Facebook or visit alzbr.org.