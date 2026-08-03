The newly opened Beach Town BR offers a mini-metropolis for imaginative play | By Bre Pizzolato -

Children need only an item or two for their imagination to soar. A cardboard box becomes a fortress, and a stick easily transforms into a wand. But at the newly opened Beach Town BR, local families are invited to discover what happens when you give tiny hands an entire world of their own.

With 13 distinct pretend play stations stocked with toys and items, the mini-metropolis offers kids the keys to a beachside village just their size. Down to the details of wallpaper, hanging artwork and a hand-painted mural, the area is reminiscent of a stroll through a coastal town, complete with a school, veterinary clinic, hamburger joint, gelato truck and more.

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“I’m so excited to see the smiling faces on children and their imaginations growing. It’s truly something beautiful to witness and be a part of,” says owner Amy Agra. “And parents are able to enjoy a large space where they can interact or sit back and enjoy the memories.”

When Amy and her husband, Ricardo, purchased the former Foxy’s location, the vision for The Beach Fitness Club quickly took shape, and the club opened in late 2022. The following summer, in 2023, Amy launched Beach Kids summer camp. And every year since, the couple has added new features to the 5 acres and nearly 60,000 square feet of space, including an outdoor oasis with a swimming pool, a kiddie pool and sports courts, as well as an indoor parkour course and a blacklight Nerf room. “I just love kids. This is what it’s all about for me,” she says.

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While planning upgrades and additions for 2026, Amy knew she wanted to add something specifically for kids ages 5 and under. She asked her dad, Adrian Jackson, if he could build the pretend play stations. And the rest is history. Within three months, the former group exercise room was transformed, piece by piece, into Beach Town BR, complete with Jackson’s Custom Hot Rod Shop as a nod to Adrian’s lifelong hobby and a thank-you for his hard work.

“From the very beginning, my goal has been to create a place where everyone feels welcome,” Amy says. “Whether you’re coming to the gym to focus on your health, spending the day at our Outdoor Oasis that feels more like a resort than the middle of the city, or bringing your children to Beach Town BR to play, there’s truly something here for every member of the family.”

beachkidsbr.com