Fit Together: LUMA is the Baton Rouge gym built for women, by women | By Avery Williams -

There’s something innately peaceful about walking into a space designed for you. For any woman who has ever craved a gym experience that feels approachable, comfortable and wellness-focused, LUMA is making it happen.

Founders Ronyell Dodson and Leigh Ann Bossier are giving women back freedom in the gym and in their bodies. Curated with intention, the selection of services provides an avenue to work out with attention to biology and efficiency.

What began as a dream to coach strength training grounded in science led the founders to realize a gap in the market for a place centered on women’s wellness, education and community.

During a post-workout lunch, Dodson and Bossier decided to create a space that gives mothers, daughters, sisters and friends the room to invest in themselves. “Our hope is always the same—that she leaves healthier, stronger and more connected than when she arrived,” Dodson says.

Five pillars shape their mission: strength, nutrition, recovery, community and faith/gratitude. This approach has created a network of women who have formed the type of friendships built on checking in on one another and celebrating every victory.

“We’ve watched women who once felt intimidated become the first to encourage someone new,” Bossier says.

With a monthly membership, women have 24/7 access to a gym tailored to them. An outdoor turf training zone, pickleball court, community center, walking trail and coffee bar are all included alongside the benefits of strength and endurance exercises. Muscle is medicine that helps women build bone density, preserve lean muscle and improve metabolism, Dodson and Bossier note. “Every member receives a progressive strength program through our app, monthly coaching and classes designed to meet women wherever they are,” Bossier says.

Rest and recovery are the other half of a complete wellness routine. At LUMA, the team understands the importance of having the full package. Clients have full access to the facility’s recovery services, including sauna and red-light therapy.

“To us, strength and wellness have never been separate,” Dodson says.

From independent free weights to group classes to personal training, Dodson and Bossier’s goal through LUMA is to light the path toward a clearer mind and a healthier body.

“We believe every woman already has the light within her,” Dodson says. “Sometimes, she simply needs a place—and a community—to help her see it again.”