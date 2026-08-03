My Favorite Things: Lauren Bailey Pollard

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By
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Lauren Bailey Pollard, Owner, EDIT by LBP

Cocktail

 

Hugo spritz

Fashion accessory

Fur, from gorgeous coats to fur collars and even a 

Agrigento Olive Tree candle, $64, Edit by LBP

handbag

Scent

Flamingo Estate candles

Time of year

Fall for the fashion and cool weather to allow for layering

Style Advice

Buy what you love. Clothes are personal. Choose what makes you happy!

Way to unwind

 

Any time spent with horses or dinner with family and friends

VER blazer, $750, Edit by LBP

Item in my wardrobe

Outerwear. From a blazer to a trench to a fur coat, I love a jacket for that third piece.

TV show

FRIENDS

Summer activity

Slow mornings with my children or traveling as a family to places in search of cooler weather to wear cashmere and enjoy seafood—specifically Nantucket.

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