My Favorite Things: Lauren Bailey Pollard | By inRegister Staff -

Lauren Bailey Pollard, Owner, EDIT by LBP

Cocktail

Hugo spritz

Fashion accessory

Fur, from gorgeous coats to fur collars and even a

handbag

Scent

Flamingo Estate candles

Time of year

Fall for the fashion and cool weather to allow for layering

Style Advice

Buy what you love. Clothes are personal. Choose what makes you happy!

Way to unwind

Any time spent with horses or dinner with family and friends

Item in my wardrobe

Outerwear. From a blazer to a trench to a fur coat, I love a jacket for that third piece.

TV show

FRIENDS

Summer activity

Slow mornings with my children or traveling as a family to places in search of cooler weather to wear cashmere and enjoy seafood—specifically Nantucket.