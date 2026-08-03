My Favorite Things: Lauren Bailey Pollard
Lauren Bailey Pollard, Owner, EDIT by LBP
Cocktail
Hugo spritz
Fashion accessory
Fur, from gorgeous coats to fur collars and even a
handbag
Scent
Flamingo Estate candles
Time of year
Fall for the fashion and cool weather to allow for layering
Style Advice
Buy what you love. Clothes are personal. Choose what makes you happy!
Way to unwind
Any time spent with horses or dinner with family and friends
Item in my wardrobe
Outerwear. From a blazer to a trench to a fur coat, I love a jacket for that third piece.
TV show
FRIENDS
Summer activity
Slow mornings with my children or traveling as a family to places in search of cooler weather to wear cashmere and enjoy seafood—specifically Nantucket.