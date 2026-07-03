Krista and Anna Rose Scurria are helping women find confidence, one bra at a time | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Krista and Anna Rose Scurria are redefining what lingerie shopping looks and feels like in Baton Rouge. Through their boutique, La Belle Intimè, the mother-daughter duo has created a space where vulnerability meets empathy and where finding the right fit isn’t just about clothes but about confidence, too.

The idea came while Anna Rose was attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Anna Rose has spinal muscular atrophy and is in a wheelchair. While in Lafayette, she visited lingerie store La Femme, and the experience she had would kick-start a new path for her mother and her.

“She felt so empowered but normal,” Krista said. “She just really felt seen and comfortable, and she had never really been comfortable before. She was like ‘wow, I have on a pretty bra, and I’m pretty!’”

That moment of inclusion and confidence-boosting is what inspired the duo to help other women feel the same. When a client walks into the Highland Centré store, Krista and Anna Rose meet them where they are. Whether someone has concerns about their size or skin, the duo is there to help them feel comfortable and beautiful. Krista says they prioritize reinforcing the normality of insecurities.

“You can have an Olympic bodybuilder who might have the exact same concerns,” Krista notes. “We will work through it.”

And that work revolves around a fully client-led shopping experience. Whether that means standing outside of a fitting room or diving in headfirst upon request, they value building trust with shoppers through product suggestions and raw honesty.

For the Scurrias, the transformations that happen in the store’s dressing rooms are about more than the bra itself. For many women, the right lingerie doesn’t just change how clothes fit, but how they move throughout the day. Krista says a bra lies over the heart, and when confidence starts there, the rest will build on top.

La Belle Intimè relies on the mother-daughter team she and Anna Rose have built. While Krista is a people-person and spearheads the empathetic side of visits, Anna Rose’s attention to detail keeps things running smoothly. Their skills balance out in a way that has been vital to the business. “That balance is our best gift together,” Krista says.