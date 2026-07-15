A guide to some of the most Instagrammable spots around the Red Stick | By Olivia Deffes -

Waiting on a getaway to spruce up your social media pages with new posts?

Turns out you don’t have to go far for fresh pics, thanks to Baton Rouge’s catalogue of Instagram-worthy backdrops. From murals perfect for posing in front of to destinations you’ll want to snap for your next photo dump, don’t sleep on these selfie-ready stops.

We’ve gone on a scavenger hunt, looking for Baton Rouge backgrounds that will really make your next post pop. And it turns out the Capital Region may be more picturesque than you think.

143 Third St.

Looking to bring a vibe to your page? Put on your best going-out ’fit and head downtown to see Mother. Slide into a rouge booth with a craft cocktail or grab a photo in the hallway illuminated by rainbow neon lights.

Florida Street and N. River Road

Kind of like Baton Rouge’s version of The Bean in Chicago, this reflective installation perched on the Mississippi River is a must-see for locals and out-of-towners alike. Besides being a beauty, this sculpture can also hold a tune. Connected to sensors in the River, it plays music based on the rise and fall of the water.