Where to find little free pantries in the Capital Region
Hunger has long been an issue in the Capital Region. In East Baton Rouge Parish alone, 16.3% of the population is considered food insecure, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Open 24/7 and maintained by volunteers, little free pantries are intended to close the hunger gap without bureaucratic barriers. They’re positioned in front of churches, businesses, nonprofits and even private homes, making it easy for families to take what they need and for neighbors to drop off donations. Here’s where to find a few:
Note: Locations change and new spots are frequently added. Visit wholeheart.health and littlefreepantryla.com to stay current.
Smooch My Pooch
18235 Magnolia Bridge Rd., Greenwell Springs
Dave-Co Plumbing
13366 Hooper Rd., Central
11946 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville
Indian Mound Grocery
16935 Liberty Rd., Central
Kaizen Coworking and Event Space
14340 Wax Rd., Ste. 101, Central
Brandy Robertson State Farm Insurance
1402 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs
Lighthouse Pentecostal Church
11206 Arnold Rd., Denham Springs
Kiss & Makeup Full Service Salon
38011 Hwy. 621, Unit B, Gonzales
Haus of Bliss Beauty Suites
13660 Florida Blvd., Livingston
Captain Doug’s Rosemound Bait Shop and General Store
5155 Rosemound Loop, St. Francisville
Faith Crossing United Methodist Church
34260 Walker Rd. North, Walker
Christine Palmer, FNP: Restore Health & Wellness
9463 Florida Blvd., Walker
Hug Your People Park
4412 Lee St., Zachary
This article originally appeared in 225 Magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.