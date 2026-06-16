Elevated rodeo? Here’s how Angela Marie Events brought a western-themed rehearsal dinner to life | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

While their wedding day was all about subtle western touches, for Karrigan Cagley and Bryce Graves’ rehearsal dinner, planner Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events went all out. With the couple meeting through the rodeo scene, the theming was not only authentic to the couple, who still travel the country on the rodeo scene, but it told their love story.

During the wedding planning process, Karrigan originally had her heart set on red bridesmaid dresses. After that was vetoed by her older sister in favor of soft shades of blue, Babin decided to pivot and instead use red for the rehearsal. Cowboy toile tablecloths paired with a matching red gingham speak to the theme in the best way, while floral centerpieces also played off the red color scheme, with bright roses as the centerpiece.

It wasn’t just the big things, though. Babin brought the western charm to even the smallest details. The couple’s new brand, which they also used to mark a cowhide during their wedding ceremony, was utilized throughout, from the bandana seating chart to the drink garnishes. Golden horseshoes marked each guest’s place at the table, and lasso imagery surrounded table numbers.

All the country décor wouldn’t be at home in just any venue, though. The barn at the heart of Karrigan’s family’s venue, The White Magnolia, was the ideal setting for the western fête. The beams overhead and rustic feel of the wood throughout tied the space together and made the entire event feel authentic and immersive.

One final touch came with the arrival of the guests. Cowboy hats, boots and plenty of turquoise jewelry made the space complete–along with the smiling faces of family and friends eager to celebrate the couple.

Read on for a list of vendors and more photos of the event.

VENUE The White Magnolia / PLANNER Angela Marie Events / FLORIST The Floral Cottage / INVITATIONS & PAPER GOODS Angela Marie Events / ACRYLIC DRINK STIRS & CHARMS Wren & Ellie Designs /ENTERTAINMENT CandyLee Jones / VIDEOGRAPHER Heartbeat Films / LINENS Nuage Designs