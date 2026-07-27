Meet the local cottage bakery specializing in cake pops with creative designs, meant for meaningful celebrations | By Sally Grace Cagle -

The newest micro-bakery on the block, Holly & Pearl Confections, is crafting small sweets that pack a large creative punch.

Holly Jennings began the cottage bakery from her home kitchen earlier this year while working full-time as a teacher. After seeing beautifully decorated cake pops and dipped desserts, Jennings thought, ‘I wonder if I could create something like that.’

“But what began as a creative outlet quickly became a passion as I discovered the joy of combining artistry, baking and the simple act of making people feel special,” she says.

Learn more about the business in the Q&A with Jennings below.

What was the inspiration for Holly & Pearl Confections?

Family has always been at the center of everything I do, so choosing the name was especially meaningful. Holly is my name, and Pearl is a cherished family name that represents the timeless and personal feeling I wanted the brand to embody.

The inspiration behind Holly & Pearl came from my love of creating thoughtful moments for the people around me. I wanted to create desserts that felt more personal than a typical gift—something beautiful, handcrafted and meaningful. I love creating something that helps people celebrate the relationships that matter most!

What’s something readers should know about the cottage bakery?

At its heart, Holly & Pearl Confections is about celebrating people. Every order is handcrafted in small batches with careful attention to detail because I believe the sweetest moments deserve something made especially for them.

One of my favorite parts of this journey has been experiencing the kindness and support of our local community. Roots Floral Preservation allowed me to host one of my first pop-ups and encouraged me to keep pursuing this dream. That support is something I’m incredibly grateful for and a reminder of how special the small-business community in Baton Rouge truly is.

What about your approach sets you apart from other cottage bakeries?

I was drawn to cake pops because they offer such a unique opportunity for creativity and personalization. While many bakeries offer traditional desserts, I wanted to create a space where handcrafted pops and specialty dipped treats could be the centerpiece of any occasion. I love bringing each customer’s vision to life through desserts that are beautiful, memorable and made with care.

What are some of your most popular items?

Our signature Pearl Pops—handcrafted cake pops—have quickly become a customer favorite, along with our specialty dipped desserts and seasonal collections. I especially love creating custom designs that reflect each celebration, whether it’s a birthday, wedding, holiday gathering or thoughtful gift for someone special.

What exciting plans do you have in store for the future?

I’m excited to continue growing Holly & Pearl Confections by expanding our seasonal collections, custom offerings and gifting options. I hope to continue building a cottage bakery that is known throughout the Baton Rouge community for beautifully handcrafted desserts that help people celebrate life’s meaningful moments and show appreciation for the people they care about.