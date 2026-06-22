Summer Sips: Cocktails from the inRegister archives to try this season | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Little is as appetizing as a fun drink on a summer’s day. From gin to prosecco, the inRegister archives are a treasure trove of cocktails to suit a variety of tastes.

Keep reading for drink recipes sure to bring a refreshing kick to your next summer soirée.

Blood Orange Gin Sour 2 oz. gin 1 oz. fresh blood orange juice 1/2 oz. simple syrup 3/4 oz. fresh lime juice 1 egg white Blood orange slice for garnish Combine gin, blood orange juice, lime juice, simple syrup and egg white in a shaker without ice. Shake it like a Polaroid picture (about 5 to 7 minutes). Add ice and then shake it like a salt shaker (about 2 minutes). Strain and pour into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a blood orange slice and a few white snapdragon flowers. Makes 1 serving. Recipe by Katherine Roberts, @cocktails_with_katherine.

Strawberry Peach Rosé Sangria 2 (750-ml) bottles rosé 1 batch Strawberry Simple Syrup (recipe follows) 1/3 cup peach schnapps Juice of 1 lemon 1 pint strawberries, hulled and sliced 2 to 3 white peaches, sliced 3 to 4 cups lemon lime soda (Sprite, 7Up, etc) Strawberry Simple Syrup: 1 cup strawberries, diced small 1 cup sugar 1 cup water For Strawberry Simple Syrup, in a medium saucepan, combine strawberries, sugar and water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Once it reaches a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Strain strawberries and let syrup cool. For sangria, combine rosé, Strawberry Simple Syrup, peach schnapps, lemon juice and strawberries in a pitcher, and stir until well combined. Fill wine glasses or cocktail glasses with ice, and fill halfway with sangria. Top with lemon lime soda. Makes 10-12 servings. Recipe by Aimee Broussard.

Lavender French 75 1 1/2 oz. gin 1 oz. Lavender Simple Syrup 1 oz. freshly squeezed lemon juice 12 oz. Champagne/prosecco Fresh lavender sprig, lemon twist, optional garnish Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add gin, lavender syrup and lemon juice. Place lid on top of shaker, and shake well until combined. Strain into Champagne flutes or other desired glasses, and top with 6 oz. Champagne each. Garnish with lavender or a lemon twist to serve. Makes 2 servings. Recipe by Aimee Broussard.

Honey Doux 4 muddled raspberries 1 1/2 oz vodka 3 oz Cocchi Americano 1 oz lemon juice 1/3 oz gum syrup (use slightly more if using simple syrup) Muddle raspberries and add them to your shaker with the rest of the ingredients. Depending on the sweetness of your raspberries, add more syrup as needed. Use a strainer when pouring over a glass of ice, and garnish with honeydew melon balls. Makes 1 serving. Recipe by Tipsy Librarian Maranda Howell.