Travel Journal: Italy | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Seen through the eyes of: Dana Balart

Who went: Our family – my husband Carter and I, and our children Charlotte, James and Lee

We went because… Carter and I turned 50 this year, and our oldest child graduated from LSU. 2025 is also a Jubilee Year for the Catholic Church, so we wanted this trip to be a pilgrimage in addition to being a celebration of milestones in our family.

Hotel recommendations:

Our travel agent, Kristin Diehl, recommended a few hotels in Rome and Florence and had us choose from them. We chose Hotel Splendide Royal in Rome for its location across from the Borghese Gardens, which gave us the feeling of being tucked away from the busyness of the city while still being within walking distance of many popular sites.

We chose the Brunelleschi Hotel in Florence for its proximity to Il Duomo. The staff at both hotels were very attentive and helpful. Our hotel in Pienza, La Bandita Townhouse, was recommended by Kristin, and it was wonderful. The building is a former convent where the concierge, Paola, was taught by the nuns who lived there. Paola responded to emails ahead of the trip very promptly and helped us schedule a beautiful winery visit and a fun pasta-making class in nearby towns.

She is one of the most positive people we’ve ever met (“si, si, si” to everything), and the owner, John Voigtmann, sat with us at dinner one night and visited. It really did feel like staying at a friend’s house; and spending a few nights in the precious town of Pienza in between our time in Rome and Florence was a nice change of pace.

What to eat:

On our first afternoon in Florence, we went on a “Food Walking Tour.” It was a perfect start to learn a little about the history and culture of Florence while getting a lay of the land and eating delicious foods along the way, like coccoli from a street window vendor; traditional Tuscan food like pappa al pomodoro, panzanella, and prosciutto from the cozy and unassuming Il Cernacchio; and of course, gelato.

Everyone from the drivers to the tour guides had their favorite spot for everything (and it’s usually not the places with the longest lines due to social media popularity). For instance, our daughter wanted to try a sandwich place she heard about, and one of our tour guides said she preferred the place across the street. Sure enough, the viral spot had a ridiculously long line, and the place she recommended (Il Fratellini) was fresh, quick and delicious. We ate our sandwiches in a public area around the corner while watching a street performer sing opera.

A favorite meal was our last night of the trip at Acqua Al 2, a restaurant Carter’s mom recommended as her and my late father-in-law’s favorite restaurant in Florence.

Item of clothing you shouldn’t leave home without:

The weather was mild on our trip- cool in the mornings and evenings and warm during the day with two afternoons of rain- so packing light layers and a raincoat or small poncho was important. Also, dressing modestly (long dresses or pants and covered shoulders) was necessary to enter churches. And finally, with all the walking, wear sneakers. Don’t worry about how they’ll look with your dress. They will look fine!

A great experience off the beaten path:

Going for a walk in Val d’Orcia and exploring was one of our favorite unplanned afternoons. We came upon a small vineyard, olive trees, a beautiful church, and the field and road where a scene from Gladiator was filmed.

Worth the splurge:

Our private tours were so valuable, helping us navigate crowds while giving us tons of information. Our guides were extremely knowledgeable and friendly, and they all gave great recommendations and tips for things to see, do, and eat outside of our tour times.