Plate walls are trending. Here’s some inspiration

Prints and paintings are not the only options for wall art. One way interior design enthusiasts add dimension, interest, texture and even history to their walls is by displaying a gallery of plates.

Mainly seen in kitchens, dining rooms and other food-adjacent spaces, a ceramic suite display allows homeowners to show off their fine china every day rather than save it only for special occasions.

Keep scrolling to get local gallery plate wall inspiration.

Basel’s Market in St. Francisville has one of the largest and most impressive plate walls we have ever seen. Expanding to two walls, the wide variety and spontaneous placement enhance the “wow” factor.

Also in St. Francisville, this home featured in our December 2024 cover story has a sentimental gallery wall of ceramics in the dining room, which ties into the dining chairs and blue velvet couches in the adjacent living room. Homeowner Brittany Leak drew inspiration for this blue-and-white collection from her mother and the Quimper pottery of France’s Brittany coast, the region for which she was named.

Local interior designer Rachel Cannon‘s take on the plate wall is featured in the dining room of this modern-vintage home, as seen in our October 2023 issue. Homeowner Leslie St. Blanc’s plate collection was passed down from her grandmother, Eleanor Lee. Given the pieces’ deep sentimentality, Cannon took a more intentional approach, mounting them on pink mats to tie them into the rest of the home’s design, and then framing the collection in modern gold frames with help from Daryl & Sons.

If you’re looking to elevate the artistry to make your plate wall stand out, From The Krewe, a new small business, sells hand-painted antique and vintage plates. Artist and owner Talbot Dixon sells her work on Instagram through weekly drops of new products featuring animals ranging from ducks, deer, and dogs to swans, peacocks and butterflies.

