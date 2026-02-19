Submissions are open for LASM’s 2026 Student Art Exhibition curated by Ellemnop Art | By Bre Pizzolato -

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, in collaboration with Ellemnop Art, is seeking art submissions by Louisiana students in grades 6-12 for the second annual Student Art Exhibition.

The 2026 Student Art Exhibition, Blueprints of Culture: Architecture and Design That Shapes Louisiana, will be presented in LASM’s STEAM Gallery. Students are encouraged to create original artworks inspired by the past, present and future of Louisiana’s built environment. Pieces may examine how architecture, interior spaces, urban planning and sustainable, eco-friendly systems influence cultural identity and communities.

Student submissions will be selected for the exhibition through a juried process led by LASM and Ellemnop.Art. Then, selections will be professionally exhibited in the STEAM Gallery from April 2026 through April 2027. LASM will host a closing reception in 2027 to celebrate participating students and their contributions.

The submission deadline is March 31. To learn more about the submission guidelines and requirements, visit ellemnop.art/steamgallery.