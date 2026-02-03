Room Tour: A billiards room that proves neutral does not mean boring | By Eliza Rowley -

Even if you aren’t a pool player, it’s still easy to appreciate a room dedicated to music, games and winding down, especially when the space marries function with high design.

Interior design professionals Paul Nguyen and Joli Bryan joined forces to create this billiards room that combines sophistication with fun and games. The two were passionate about proving that neutrals are not synonymous with boring. Together, Nguyen and Bryan created a space layered with personality.

The pair was immediately inspired by the client’s collection of music memorabilia, which became the visual anchor of the space. The centerpiece and star of the show is an electric guitar signed by Paul McCartney, with a custom-made frame encasing it. Nguyen explains that the intent was for the client to view his memories and have them displayed in a way that allows him to reminisce. Elevated, framed vinyls line the walls, offering a glimpse into the client’s deep appreciation for classic rock.

And then came the color story. “Dark spaces mean moody, drama, and sophistication,” Bryan says. “So to us, that’s a win-win. The hardest part of the project was the risk. The room is a lot bigger than it looks, and Nguyen even said the client was skeptical at first.”

“We painted the ceilings, the beams, and the walls,” Nguyen recalls. “It took a lot of convincing, but in the end, they loved it.”

The duo says the most important factor in an easy design process is earning the client’s trust. “When clients give us that trust early on and let us do what we’re capable of doing, we are able to bring the design to the next level,” Bryan says.

Originally a living room, the space is connected to a home office. The purpose was to create a fun transitional space, but the room’s large size gave Nguyen and Bryan ample room for creativity. Musical instruments from Cambodia are showcased on one wall, and above the fireplace, an oil painting of a jazz band hangs, all tied to the space’s inspiration. Nguyen and Bryan also enlisted the help of a billiards group to ensure the room’s focal point was as chic as it was functional. The result is a space that feels personal and perfectly orchestrated for both relaxation and play.

