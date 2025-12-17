Photo courtesy Queen of Sparkles.

Spotted: Queen of Sparkles releases a mahjong-inspired collection

Bam! Crak! Dot!

To anyone who is not familiar with mahjong, a new favorite game for Southern women, these words may just be onomatopoeias. But for those who have played the exciting and strategic game of tiles, they are words to live by.

The Queen of Sparkles is hopping on the mahjong madness trend, with the release of a Queen of Mahjong collection. The mahjong-inspired pieces include a matching white set featuring tile icons and those infamous words, along with other pieces in different silhouettes and colors with the same iconography.

 

A post shared by Jaime Glas Odom (@queenofsparkles)

The mahjong and card collection dropped just last night, December 17, but we have a feeling these items won’t last long. Wear the new pieces to your next mahjong game night, or give a piece as a gift to one of your favorite players.

Find the new collection on the Queen of Sparkles website.

