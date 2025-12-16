I Want Candy: Sweet holiday décor from local stores | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Christmas is undoubtedly one of the sweetest times of year, from the actual sugary treats to the merriment seen in wide-eyed children and their parents alike. While visions of sugar-plums have been dancing in our heads, we found a few décor items at local stores to help sweeten the holiday season even more. From gingerbread houses to nutcrackers and everything in between, these finds satisfy a sweet tooth–no calories needed.

Hover over each image below to view information about each piece.