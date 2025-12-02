Gardener-approved gifts for the outside enthusiast on your list | By Lee Rouse -

Gardeners are a peculiar bunch, and as a lifelong one myself, I can say that with confidence. We all have very particular ways we like to manage our gardens, certain soils we like better than others, and different plant palettes we like to use on the patio versus the yard. So what do you buy for a gardener for Christmas? Don’t worry, I have come up with a small but impactful list of items most gardeners will enjoy.

We love nature in all its forms, especially the daily rhythm of the garden. Therefore, any backyard birding gear makes for a great gift. If your gardener doesn’t have bird feeders in their yard, consider gifting them a high-quality bird feeder with a package of bird seed included. Different types of feeders are used to attract various bird species. Hopper feeders invite cardinals, finches, chickadees, sparrows and jays, and are best filled with mixed seed. Tube feeders will exclude the larger songbirds and only allow goldfinches, house finches, chickadees and nuthatches to feed on nyjer and sunflower hearts.

Books are another top pick. Between Christmas and spring, there’s little to do outside, but plenty of time to sit with cocoa and dream. I still reread Douglas Tallamy’s Bringing Nature Home. This book fundamentally transformed my gardening style many years ago. The Louisiana Urban Gardener by Dr. Kathryn Fontenot is great for novice gardeners in humid Southern climates, offering straightforward, Louisiana-specific advice on starting small-scale veggie and herb plots. She also offers seasonal planting calendars, soil prep tips and organic pest control.

Then there are plant and seed subscriptions, ideal for anyone obsessed with growing new things (hint, hint). These subscriptions are curated delivery services that send gardeners fresh, seasonal varieties of seeds, live plants, bulbs or even starter kits right to your door, usually on a monthly, quarterly or seasonal basis. These subscriptions are game-changers for keeping your garden evolving without the hassle of sourcing rare heirlooms or climate-specific species yourself. The plant and seed subscription marketplace is thriving in 2025 with specialized options for succulents, vegetables and even trees, catering to everyone from apartment dwellers to backyard landscapers.

As someone who has battled clay soil, restarted rare plant collections more than once, and hunted the perfect tomato, I know these gifts hit the mark. They fuel passion and spark ideas. Whether your gardener dreams of ruby-throated hummingbirds at dawn, a room full of houseplants, or an oak shading a patio while enjoying a bountiful harvest, these gifts keep the soil under their nails and wonder in their eyes long after the tinsel comes down