Aimee’s Pretty Palate: Ho Ho Ho-memade! 

Sweet meets heat with this crimson-toned homemade Cranberry Pepper Jelly recipe that is sure to work overtime this season.
Bursting with tart cranberry flavor and a gentle kick of spice, this delectable jelly is as festive as it is versatile. Spread it over cream cheese for an easy appetizer, brush it on roasted meats for a glossy glaze, or tuck a ribbon-adorned jar into a basket with fresh bread for the perfect hostess gift.
It’s a little bit of sparkle for your table—and a thoughtful way to share the season’s flavor and warmth.
And unlike most jelly recipes, this scaled-down version makes just enough to enjoy yourself, a bit to share with others when tasked with contributing small bites, plus a couple of jars readily on hand when you need a hostess gift in a hurry.
Don’t let this gorgeous jelly fool you: it is delightfully easy to make. A few simple steps, and while it will appear that you spent an afternoon canning, you just stirred a pot and let the liquid pectin magic happen. Our little secret, OK?
Once you have the jelly made, you can whip together the Cranberry Pepper Jelly Cream Cheese appetizer at a moment’s notice. You’ll need only three ingredients, four if you count the crackers and five if you count the garnish. No baking. No cooking. No fussing. Ready in mere minutes, and you also have a hostess gift to leave behind for your loved one to enjoy for New Year’s or at a later date.
It’s a homemade gift that keeps on giving, if you ask me.
Cranberry Pepper Jelly
12 oz. fresh or frozen cranberries, about 3 1/2 cups
1 medium red bell pepper, stem removed and chopped
4 medium-sized jalapeno peppers, quartered and seeds removed
1/2 cup orange juice
1 cup apple cider vinegar
4 cups sugar
1/2 tsp. butter (optional, but helps with foam)
1 3-oz. pouch CERTO liquid fruit pectin
4 tsp. Louisiana hot sauce (or more to taste)
Prepare jars by running them through dishwasher or sterilizing them in a pot of boiling water. Use new lids, or place rings and lids in a bowl of boiling water and let sit in simmering water until ready to use.
Combine cranberries, bell pepper, jalapeños, orange juice, and apple cider vinegar in a large pot.
Stir and bring to boil. Reduce to simmer and cook for 10 minutes.
Remove from heat and pour into a fine mesh strainer. Allow juice to drain for a few minutes, then gently push solids with back of a spoon to extract juice. You will need 2 cups of juice; add water if necessary.
Discard solids, wash pot and add 2 cups of cranberry juice mixture to the clean pot. Add sugar. Once combined, add butter.
Stir to combine and bring to a full rolling boil (a boil that cannot be stirred down).
Add liquid pectin and return to full boil. Cook for one minute, stirring constantly.
Remove from heat and skim off any foam with a metal teaspoon. Add hot sauce. Taste and add more if you want a spicier jelly.
Carefully ladle (or use a funnel) into sterilized clean jars, leaving 1/4-in. headspace. Apply sterilized lids and rims, invert jars, and add to a large pot of boiling water and process for 10 minutes for shelf-stable jelly. Be sure jars have at least 1-2 in. of water covering them.
Turn off heat and allow jars to rest in hot water for another 5 minutes before removing to cool completely on a towel-lined countertop. You should hear popping as lids seal. To ensure lids have properly sealed, press center. It should not flex up or down.
Note: If you are planning on using, gifting, or freezing the jelly, you do not need to process in the hot water bath. Unprocessed jelly should be refrigerated and used within 3-4 weeks.
Makes 4 8-oz. jars.
Cranberry Pepper Jelly Cream Cheese
1 (8-oz.) block cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup cranberry pepper jelly
1/4 cup pecans, chopped
Rosemary sprigs or chopped green onions, garnish (optional)
Place cream cheese on a small serving plate and allow to soften.
Use back of a spoon and make a small indentation in top of cream cheese block.
Spoon about 1/2 cup of pepper jelly over cream cheese, allowing jelly to run over sides.
Top with chopped pecans and garnish with fresh rosemary, if desired.
Serve with crackers.
Makes 8 servings.