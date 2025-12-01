Aimee’s Pretty Palate: Ho Ho Ho-memade! | By Aimee Broussard -

Sweet meets heat with this crimson-toned homemade Cranberry Pepper Jelly recipe that is sure to work overtime this season.

Bursting with tart cranberry flavor and a gentle kick of spice, this delectable jelly is as festive as it is versatile. Spread it over cream cheese for an easy appetizer, brush it on roasted meats for a glossy glaze, or tuck a ribbon-adorned jar into a basket with fresh bread for the perfect hostess gift.

It’s a little bit of sparkle for your table—and a thoughtful way to share the season’s flavor and warmth.

And unlike most jelly recipes, this scaled-down version makes just enough to enjoy yourself, a bit to share with others when tasked with contributing small bites, plus a couple of jars readily on hand when you need a hostess gift in a hurry.

Don’t let this gorgeous jelly fool you: it is delightfully easy to make. A few simple steps, and while it will appear that you spent an afternoon canning, you just stirred a pot and let the liquid pectin magic happen. Our little secret, OK?

Once you have the jelly made, you can whip together the Cranberry Pepper Jelly Cream Cheese appetizer at a moment’s notice. You’ll need only three ingredients, four if you count the crackers and five if you count the garnish. No baking. No cooking. No fussing. Ready in mere minutes, and you also have a hostess gift to leave behind for your loved one to enjoy for New Year’s or at a later date.

It’s a homemade gift that keeps on giving, if you ask me.