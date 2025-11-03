Shop Quiz! with Esther Clothing | By Eliza Rowley -

What began as casual fashion advice to friends has blossomed into a full-blown business for Lydia Matthews, owner of Esther Clothing. While Matthews has always had a passion for fashion, she has recently begun pursuing styling as a career through her online shop services, which offer not only clothing but also personalized styling and color consulting.

Keep reading to learn about how Esther Clothing came to be.

What inspired you to start Esther Clothing?

I’ve always had a heart that wanted to help people dress and feel confident. When I was in high school, my friends would call me and say, “Hey, Lydia, I have a date coming up,” and I would be over there in a second. I would build outfits for them, and everyone was always so excited about the outfit I had created. I guess I have just always had a natural eye for it.

I started the business because I know a lot of women struggle with how to dress their bodies. At first, it was just clothing and accessories, and then after about a year, I added styling services and custom color analysis.

What can we expect from the inventory?

I sell a curated line of clothes every season. I pick pieces that are easy to mix and match and would look good on multiple body types. I also keep in mind universal colors that will look good on everyone. I sell clothing and accessories, and also offer services, including personal styling and color analysis.

Who is Esther intended for?

I have worked with people ranging in age from 5 to 80. I find that older women often lose their spark and feel like they don’t deserve to be stylish. I really love to work with older women to reignite that spark.

My ideal client is a busy mom with a full schedule. She has no time for herself and puts her needs on the back burner to care for everyone else. You can’t pour from an empty cup, so if you don’t give yourself the care you need, you can’t invest in being the best version of yourself.

Where did the name Esther come from?

I was reading the Bible and came across the story of Esther. She lost both of her parents, and so had I. I really related to the story. The name also stands for “established by her,” because I want every woman to feel like they’re part of this brand.

Is there anything else readers should know about your brand?

I do custom color analysis. Instead of giving people a season or a pre-determined palette of colors, I actually hand-select the colors, and everyone gets a unique palette. The heart of my business is that everyone is so unique, and I’m just here to help you style your body and find colors that make you feel confident.

