Color Me Khaki: Add timeless pieces to your home and wardrobe in this trending color | By Sally Grace Cagle

With Sherwin-Williams dubbing “Universal Khaki” as the 2026 Color of the Year, it’s no surprise that shades of the neutral hue can already be found in local shops.

“‘Universal Khaki’ is the easygoing neutral that makes every room feel pulled together,” says Sue Wadden, Director of Color Marketing and Trendsight Team Leader at Sherwin-Williams. “Its warm, earthy tone works with natural finishes, crisp whites or bold pops of color–bringing timeless style to your home.”

Get a jump on the trending hue with pieces for your closet, tablescape and more. From a cropped take on the traditional trench coat to a coffee cup and wreath sash, there is something for everyone. Hover over the pieces below to get the details.