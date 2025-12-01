Our December cover story highlights a local designer and her family home, filled with holiday flourishes | By Eliza Rowley -

There is nothing like a well-decorated home for the holidays. This month’s cover story highlights local designer Colleen Waguespack and her hard work in ensuring that we can all be in the spirit this season.

Waguespack’s brand, Fig & Dove, has a vast selection of decorations that delightfully combine festive and elegant elements. From fan-favorite wreaths and wreath sashes to elevated stockings, our local Christmas queen has all the bases covered. Learn more about how she creates a holiday haven in her family home by reading the full cover story here.