Spotted: Gourmet Girls’ Holiday Cookie Tower | By Eliza Rowley -

One flavor of dessert is just not enough, especially during the holidays. Luckily, this year, Gourmet Girls has announced its newest seasonal offering: a cookie tower, complete with a display stand and an assortment of cookies.

The tower includes gingerbread stars, French macarons, Italian fig cookies and more. Ready for pick-up with its stand, this tower is a no-brainer host gift or just a fun addition to your own holiday spread. The limited-time treat collection is available every Friday of December, as well as on December 23.

To order and for more information, visit gourmetgirlsbr.com.