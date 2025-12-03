Seattle-based textile artist Rachel Brumer engages with the community during her first visit to Baton Rouge | By Kamryn Tramonte -

The Baton Rouge community welcomed Seattle-based artist Rachel Brumer from November 9 to 16 with open arms at Ann Connelly Fine Art, where she is a featured artist.

As seen in throughout homes featured in inRegister, like the one seen in the featured image above, Brumer’s work is far from ordinary. Known for her creative collages of hand-dyed and tea-stained materials, this fiber artist combines imagination with familiar items.

In her visit to the Capital City, she participated in a weeklong series of exhibitions, workshops and community events through Ann Connelly Fine Art. With the goal of engaging the larger Baton Rouge community with acclaimed artists from all over the country and world, Ann Connelly Fine Art joined forces with Brumer for several outreach events, in addition to the more typical gallery programming. Partnering with the Louisiana School for the Deaf, Brumer, who herself is an ASL user, led a two-day workshop for local children and teens. Through inclusive and engaging activities, students were able to explore Brumer’s own creative process and make it their own, with the workshop concluding by showcasing the completed works of the students. Brumer also participated in a creative pop-up at the Main Library at Goodwood, where families enjoyed an interactive scavenger hunt and hands-on book-making workshop.

The innovative programming demonstrated the power of art and the connections it can, and should, forge. When artists are given the opportunity and a platform to interact, especially with children, the interaction can be transformative. Brumer’s is just one of, hopefully, many that will be facilitated through Ann Connelly Fine Art.

To learn more about Rachel Brumer’s art check out her Instagram. Her work can be locally sourced through Ann Connelly Fine Art. For more information on their future events, workshops or artist programs, click here.