The Modern Munchkin Co. has a new home in the former Victoria’s Toy Station space | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

The former home of Victoria’s Toy Station on Government Street has officially entered its next chapter with the opening of The Modern Munchkin Co. in the space late last month. Still filled with toys, the new retailer is the vision of Whitney Major Tiemann, who started the brand with an online storefront in 2021 before expanding to a brick-and-mortar in Electric Depot in 2024. Now, Tiemann is expanding her mission with a larger footprint, aiming to build on the legacy of Victoria’s Toy Station while putting her own spin on the space, prioritizing community and child-led play.

“The catalyst, for me, was thinking about what we could do for local moms and kids,” Tiemann says. “Some moms struggle to find their village, and we want to create a better space for connection. And for kids, my goal is lowering the barrier of entry and giving them opportunities to learn through play.”

The newly renovated building will feature an event space, a playroom curated by Kelli DeLarue of Learn to Play, and, of course, plenty of toys for sale. Birthday parties, mini mahjong events and even toy swaps are in the future, according to Tiemann. But don’t worry, the store will keep many Victoria’s Toy Station favorites, like Easter baskets, silhouette artists and more.

“For me, it is quality over quantity,” Tiemann says. “So even though we are doubling the square footage that we had in our Electric Depot space, we are being intentional, while still carrying on those traditions that were established by Victoria’s Toy Station for so many years.”

Now, the dollhouse of Government Street is open for holiday shopping, with gifts for children from newborn to about 12 years old.

“I took a big leap, leaving my corporate job to pursue this,” Tiemann says. “It has been amazing to see a community form and to be able to keep growing with it.”

Follow along with Tiemann and everything Modern Munchkin on Instagram at @modmunchkin, and shop online at modernmunchkin.co.