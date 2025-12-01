Tiles that Bind: A 19th-century Chinese game is at the center of a new age of Southern entertaining | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

Once a month, Gabriella St. Amant’s Garden District home is transformed into what is fondly known as the “Mahj Mahal.” Furniture is moved aside, and card tables draped in block-printed tablecloths fill every available space. Bamboo chairs are tucked in, and colorful mats and coordinating tiles are placed upon each, setting the stage for a crowd of often-costumed women to take their seats.

This monthly tradition started in July 2024, when after learning to play at a Mahjong Rouge pop-up and quickly developing a love for the game, St. Amant decided she wanted to host at her house. After the first event, which saw 16 women aged from 20s to 60s come together, St. Amant says she knew she would have to keep the party going on a regular basis. “It is such a fun way to be with friends,” she says of the themed events, which have grown exponentially month after month. “It’s visually pleasing and mentally stimulating—all the right ingredients. And then you add in the food and conversations.”

Following COVID isolation, it’s no surprise that games like mahjong have taken over popular culture, as people are more motivated than ever to find ways to connect in a meaningful and fun way. The Chinese game of mahjong was reportedly brought to the United States in the 1920s, and it has had ebbs and flows in popularity. However, mahjong’s latest resurgence is decidedly Southern and suburban, with women from Texas to Florida putting their own preppy spin on the game.

Game tables are trending. Tiles adorned with trend-forward colors and even SEC football team iconography are abundant in local boutiques and on Instagram. And suddenly, sweet tea is the drink of choice, left sweating onto ornately designed mahjong mats. It goes deeper than aesthetics, though, for many, that is what initially draws them in. Rather, the craze finds its footing in the South through the Southern female penchant for entertaining.

“The focus of southern hospitality is creating a warm, friendly space that fosters an environment where guests feel at home and where memories are made,” Mahjong Rouge co-owner Stephanie Politz says. “True southern hospitality traditionally includes a host with a desire to grace friends and family with a meaningful experience at home. The host often focuses on a beautiful tablecape, ambient music, refreshing drinks and food that warms the soul. When you add mahjong to this mix, it’s a match made in heaven!”

Politz and co-owner Mauree Brooksher have taught much of the Baton Rouge community to play, allowing the game to spread like wildfire. Now, the pair are turning their attention to New Orleans, teaming up with instructor Robin Carubba to start Mahjong Orleans. In addition, Brooksher and Politz now also offer rentals, with packages featuring everything from tile sets to tables to The Mahjong Line’s Aquamahj boards, which allow for pool-based play.

“We decided to begin offering rentals because we now own so many mahjong sets that there are naturally times when many are not being utilized,” Brooksher says. “The rentals come in handy when players are looking for a couple extra sets because they want to host a party with multiple tables.”

Recently, St. Amant, Mahjong Rouge and a host of other mahjong-minded women have taken their hobby to the next level with Mahjong Madness at St. Joseph’s Academy.

“I was at an engagement party, and we got to talking about how an event like this could bring people together and benefit St. Joseph’s,” St. Amant says. “Now, we are 56% to our goal of endowing a scholarship for a student to attend SJA for four years.”

“Mahjong Madness at St. Joseph’s Academy is more than a game,” adds SJA Mission Advancement Director Meg Gerald. “It is a celebration of connection. Each tile played brings together parents, alumnae, parents of graduates and friends in joyful camaraderie, strengthening the bonds that make our community so special.” And it is the larger Baton Rouge community that is being strengthened through the growing number of mahjong events hosted everywhere from country clubs to private residences to boutiques. It’s the conversations that happen around the tile-laden game tables that serve to bring people together and create lasting connections.

“I want to share that joy that I find when I play the game,” St. Amant says. “Having people come together from different generations and different backgrounds, it has been great to forge those connections and see our community grow.”