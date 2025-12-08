Shop Quiz! with the Enchanted Evergreen | By Eliza Rowley -

Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree, how much joy and stress you bring. It is not easy to decorate your home for the holiday season exactly the way you would like. Whether it be a lack of time or skill, plenty of us need a little help bringing the festive spirit into our space. Fortunately, The Enchanted Evergreen owner, Andie Triche, has created a solution.

Why did you decide to start The Enchanted Evergreen?

After being a stay-at-home mom for 15 years, I found myself needing to get back into the workforce. I was a realtor for many, many years before I became a stay-at-home mom, but just couldn’t make myself return to it. Even though I took the real estate course all over again, my heart just wasn’t in it. I spent a year contemplating what to do. Then, as I was decorating my Christmas tree last year, my teenage son said, “Mom, you’ve got mad skills, you should do THAT professionally!” It stopped me dead in my tracks. He was right. I adore decorating Christmas trees. Each one is like a little piece of art. I could visualize a tree or theme completely done in my head, and couldn’t wait to bring it to life … and so in January of 2025, The Enchanted Evergreen was born.

What was the vision for your company?

My goal was to design, create and sell complete Christmas ornament collections based on different themes, and cater to people who wanted a professional, designer-inspired tree but did not have the time or vision to pull it all together themselves. Each collection (there are 10 to choose from) includes everything needed to create a professional, designer tree from exquisite ribbons to florals, sprays and hand-selected ornaments.

What services do you provide?

For those that don’t have an “evergreen thumb,” I do offer installation, including bannisters, mantles, front doors, mailboxes, etc. For those with a tree they already cherish, I also offer installation using their own décor and can incorporate any new elements if they so desire. Finally, and what I truly love to do, is custom-build a collection tailored to your home’s décor, where we meet in the fall and design your new tree and any additional décor together. I will offer a few Mardi Gras trees this year and will be expanding into other holidays soon.

What is your favorite part about running a business that revolves around Christmas?

I love this new trend of decorating early for Christmas. For most, Christmas evokes such a warm feeling of nostalgia and happiness, and I completely understand and support the notion of wanting to make that feeling last as long as possible. It means the world to me to own a business centered on this concept. One month just isn’t enough!

