Sparks Fly: Tatro Toys relaunches with a renewed mission | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Growing up as a theater kid with creativity driving his every move, Will Barrios always knew he wanted his imagination to flow into adulthood. The production sets he once made from cardboard and paint at the age of 10 one day evolved into a career managing sets for touring Broadway shows. Although this was a dream come true, the ideas of his handmade playsets and what could’ve been still lingered. In 2017, Barrios revisited the idea of a toy company, and Tatro Toys was born.

Tatro’s mission is to make playtime accessible and equitable for all children from diverse backgrounds and lifestyles. Barrios notes that product development was a trial-and-error process, but he ultimately landed on a line of mix-and-match playsets that the company will launch in 2026.

“When you walk down the toy aisle now, it’s very traditional,” Barrios says. “We don’t see the colors and the tones and the family dynamics that currently exist. But we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel, we just want to make it more accessible.”

These new toys are completely customizable with interchangeable parts from heads to pants, so children can see themselves and their families in playtime. Everything from the product itself to the company’s mascot, Flicker, is framed around the idea that imagination and magic are found within oneself.

“Flicker shows up when children don’t feel seen or heard,” Barrios says. “When they feel unwanted, when they feel different and when they feel weird, he’s a companion.”

A flicker is a spark, and for Tatro, the friendly fox represents a spark of imagination. The mascot will be at the center of stories that invite children into inclusive and creative play and engage the entire family, allowing for greater connection.

“Our mission now is simple but powerful,” Barrios says. “Every child deserves to see themselves in play, and every family deserves to belong in that story.

Flicker plush toys are available for pre-sale now, with Tatro’s larger product line launching in 2026. To learn more, visit tatrotoys.com.