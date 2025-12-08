Red, Red Wine: Crimson shades are taking over this holiday season

When it comes to holiday dressing, it’s all about finding that balance between spirit and style. Each year, Christmas brings the challenge of staying festive without tipping into flashy or tacky territory.

This month, local boutiques have mastered this balance. Stocked full with deep burgundies, merlots and maroons, shops around town are making holiday spirit chic. Keep scrolling to see a few of our favorite finds from Baton Rouge boutiques.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHIC (@shopthechicgirl)

These wax pants from CHIC can be styled with sweaters and heels or a casual shirt and sneakers for a versatile look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rodéo Boutique (@shoprodeoboutique)

In the Christmas chaos, a one-piece outfit like this sweater dress from Rodéo keeps things simple.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EDIT by LBP (@editbylbp)

Comfy, cozy and chic? Yes please. This set from Edit by LBP screams quality couch time after Christmas lunch, and it will keep you warm long after the holiday season.

It’s hard to go wrong with a cropped turtleneck like this one from Bella Bella. This sweater can be styled with jeans for a warm, casual look or a mini skirt and flats for holiday dinners.

For a more formal look, this satin mini dress from Chatta Box can be worn as is or paired with stockings and a coat for a warmer Holiday look.

