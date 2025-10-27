Shop Quiz! with Lake + Linen | By Eliza Rowley -

With over a decade of experience in the clothing business and a degree in textiles, apparel and merchandising from LSU, Hadley Murrell was ready to create something of her own. This fall, Murrell launched Lake + Linen, an online clothing store that she has been dreaming of building for years.

Keep reading to learn all about Lake + Linen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lake + Linen (@shoplakeandlinen)

Why did you decide to start this business?

I have always visualized myself as an entrepreneur. Both of my parents have entrepreneurial careers, so it is a passion I have grown up around. I’ve worked in retail for just over ten years now, but my interest in fashion began even before I had my own driver’s license. For my first job, my mom would pick me up from school and drop me off at Paisley Boutique in Mandeville, where I worked part-time as a sales associate. Most of my paycheck went straight towards the clothes! While at LSU, I pursued a degree in textiles, apparel and merchandising, all while working at Head Over Heels Boutique. I grew so much working there over the span of nine years. I truly attribute so much of my knowledge and passion for the retail business to that workplace.

It wasn’t until this past spring, when I had my first son, Beckett, that I felt such a strong drive towards creating something for myself and my family—a job where I could design my own day-to-day routine. There formed the idea of opening an online-only boutique.

What customers are you catering to?

Ultimately, I think the ladies who find themselves shopping at Lake + Linen will be similar to me. A working woman who wants a classic wardrobe but isn’t afraid to stand out with a few spunky pieces; clothes that make you feel both confident and cute! I wouldn’t necessarily put an age gap on the customer base. I would love to try to cater to multiple age groups!

What can customers expect from the inventory?

Customers can expect style for every day and every milestone. For some, that might look like a practical brunch-to-carpool set, and for others, it may be an elevated blouse for that upcoming work conference. No matter the occasion, I’ve handpicked pieces that will be unique and multifunctional. When shopping on the website, you will find clothes and accessories to start, but I hope to mix in shoes and jewelry as the business grows.

What sets your business apart from others?

I think showcasing my authentic self through my website and socials will be what sets my brand apart from others. I want my customers to shop with me because they enjoy my energy and passion for the business. I didn’t just decide to build this on a whim. It’s something I’ve been working towards for a long time now. I’m starting out extremely small while working out of our spare bedroom, but I have a long-term mindset. I’d like to think the purpose is to build an ever-growing community. If there’s one thing I’ve learned all these years, it’s that retail isn’t just about selling objects. It’s about forming connections and building relationships with the customers you meet along the way.

Is there anything readers may not know about your business?

The name Lake + Linen derives from my roots growing up around Lake Pontchartrain. I am originally from Covington, and while my family and I are currently living in Baton Rouge, we would love to eventually move back to the Northshore. My long-term goal would be to have my own storefront there, bringing all of this full circle to where the idea of starting a business originally began.