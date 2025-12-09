Baton Rouge-born influencer launches her own brand embodying the feminine aesthetic she is known for | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Lifestyle influencer Claire Couvillion Smith is expanding her content-creation career to include serving as the brand founder and designer for her newest venture, Couv Collections. Over two years in the making and referenced as her second baby, according to Smith, yesterday’s launch of girly, luxury sleepwear is just the beginning.

“I’ve always known I wanted to start something of my own,” she says. “Bows have always been my thing, but I felt like that would be too obvious.”

Embodying the feminine aesthetic she has become known for, Smith says her love for a matching pajama set felt like the perfect first drop for the collection. “I think there is something so feminine about a matching pajama set,” she says. “I wear one to bed every single night.”

Smith worked with an artist to create custom patterns for the matching pajama sets and floor-length robes. The inspiration for the soft designs came from decorating her first home. Combining the floral wallpaper prints with the pajama pieces she was envisioning, her first collection came to life. At the same time, she was creating life, pregnant with her firstborn daughter, Charlotte Smith.

“The timing of everything was definitely not planned,” she says with a laugh, noting that the work schedule revolves around her baby girl. “We thought we were going to launch last February, but I am so lucky to have my younger sister, Catherine, here to help me.”

Catherine Couvillion was hired on by Claire as the operations manager of Couv Collections, but the two joke that she is probably overqualified for the position. “Catherine has the background. She graduated in fashion merchandising, and I was a biology major,” Smith explains. “She knows so much about this industry, which makes her perfect for this. Especially having the baby and working around her. She bounces between the two of us, and we can casually get work done between naps and breastfeeding.”

While Smith hopes to eventually branch out into different departments, including a potential home and baby collection, she plans to expand the pajama collection with new styles and prints in the near future. But no matter what Couv Collections releases next, we can always expect delicate details and soft silhouettes from the brand.

Learn more about Couv Collections by visiting the website or Instagram page.